My DishTV T2200 terrestrial TV decoder box/recorder had a bad day yesterday.



Now I have unwanted Audio Descriptions on movies on TV3. Only TV3.



I have tried rebooting; factory reset; and reinstalling from a new copy of the firmware via USB.



I have tried toggling the Audio Description service ON (+ save) , then OFF (+ save) ...just in case.



All to no effect. Am I doomed to having movies on TV3 described to me until, I don't know when?



Any advice welcome.



Thanks,

Paul