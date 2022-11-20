I'm curious as to whether anyone uses Jellyfin to tune Freeview, and how you find it.

My media server is Jellyfin, and I'm sticking with that.. It does have a live TV feature, which I have never tried. I'm thinking of getting my TV aerial (which as been broken for about 2 years) fixed, and adding a tuner or two to my Jellyfin setup so that live TV can be viewed around the house (on a mix of TVs, tablets, phones, and Google Hub screens etc) as well as recorded.

I think I have al the infrastructure I need (server, storage, media clients, networking etc) I need, except for tuners and needing an aerial repair.

If you have tried Jellyfin for this I'm interested in:

1. How do you find the overall experience, and how well does the guide information work?

2. What tuner(s) are you using?

3. Have you tried using Comskip to remove commercials from recordings, and if so how well did it work?

4. Any gotchas, things you wouldn't do again, or things you would definitely do again - if starting from scratch?