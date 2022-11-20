Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does anyone use Jellyfin to tune Freeview
JimmyH

#302400 20-Nov-2022 15:49
I'm curious as to whether anyone uses Jellyfin to tune Freeview, and how you find it.

 

My media server is Jellyfin, and I'm sticking with that.. It does have a live TV feature, which I have never tried. I'm thinking of getting my TV aerial (which as been broken for about 2 years) fixed, and adding a tuner or two to my Jellyfin setup so that live TV can be viewed around the house (on a mix of TVs, tablets, phones, and Google Hub screens etc) as well as recorded.

 

I think I have al the infrastructure I need (server, storage, media clients, networking etc) I need, except for tuners and needing an aerial repair.

 

If you have tried Jellyfin for this I'm interested in:

 

1. How do you find the overall experience, and how well does the guide information work?

 

2. What tuner(s) are you using?

 

3. Have you tried using Comskip to remove commercials from recordings, and if so how well did it work?

 

4. Any gotchas, things you wouldn't do again, or things you would definitely do again - if starting from scratch?

davidcole
  #2998831 20-Nov-2022 17:16
Tried it a number of server versions ago. Found it dogs bollocks (HDHomeRun). So gave up. It was ok in Plex.

But now have it with a nextpvr instance to control the HDHomeRun run (and iptv “tuner”) and use the jellyfin plugin. This presents nextpvr is the right way for jellyfin to think it’s a tuner and guide. But that seems much better. You can access the recordings from it as well (and if you really want you can just add the recordings folder as a library).

I find that much better.




