I see others had this problem with TV3 on Freeview over the years but its new for me.

Over the last month Ive had audio dropouts from time to time, sometimes its fine, other times its unwatchable. My settings are exactly the same on my Panasonic Freeview recorder, nothing has changed for years, set to 5.1 Dolby. Some days it doesnt happen at all so its certainly random. It doesnt happen on any other freeview channels at all, so my HDMI cables must be fine.

Has anyone else noticed this?