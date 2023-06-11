Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)UHF channlels in Auckland
20100

20 posts

Geek


#305882 11-Jun-2023 12:51
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

Our Tivo died and have been trying to watch the TV channels directly from the TV as the picture quality is not as great via the Freeview App via internet.

 

I plugged the UHF aerial from the Tivo directly onto our LG TV and ran a scan, but it came only with 3 channels, TV1, TV2, Duke and the +1.

 

Not sure why it did not pick the other one that were available when the aerial cable was plugged onto the Tivo!

 

Have I missed something obvious?

 

Do all the other channels need to be added manually? would someone be able to point to the site with the correct frequency details/etc?

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
RunningMan
7539 posts

Uber Geek


  #3088438 11-Jun-2023 13:10
Send private message quote this post

Most likely the signal is marginal and the Tivo has a slighyly more sensitive tuner than the TV.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
robjg63
3727 posts

Uber Geek


  #3088462 11-Jun-2023 14:06
Send private message quote this post

Peter Robot needs to know how to pop up answers about Freeview UHF!

 

Freeview(digital TV), is broadcast using Mux (short for Multiplex).

 

A Mux is a 'bundle' of TV station signals.

 

This 'bundle', usually corresponds to a channel (or frequency) that you might recognise from the pre digital TV era.

 

Freeview NZ uses channels 25-62 apparently.

 

It seems we have up to 6 muxes in use in NZ - Some areas may not get all of them)

 

In your case, you can only receive the 'TVNZ' mux i.e. the TVNZ stations on a particular channel.

 

If you can get one of the stations on a mux you will get all of the stations on that mux.

 

It seems likely that is the only one you are getting enough signal for the TVNZ stations.

 

Check your aerial and cabling perhaps?

 

This explains muxes very well:

 

https://freeviewforum.co.nz/tip/mux

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 