Hi

Our Tivo died and have been trying to watch the TV channels directly from the TV as the picture quality is not as great via the Freeview App via internet.

I plugged the UHF aerial from the Tivo directly onto our LG TV and ran a scan, but it came only with 3 channels, TV1, TV2, Duke and the +1.

Not sure why it did not pick the other one that were available when the aerial cable was plugged onto the Tivo!

Have I missed something obvious?

Do all the other channels need to be added manually? would someone be able to point to the site with the correct frequency details/etc?

Thanks