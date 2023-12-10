Hello.

 

1) Does anyone know how to update the EPG for the DishTV T2200? 

 

I've looked & the on-screen EPG guide differs from the website Freeview guide.

 

2) can anyone recommend a new/good recorder? I think the one I have is old.

 

 

 

EDIT:  Never mind.

 


This morning, the freeview website  https://freeviewnz.tv/tvguide/whats-on/?nowAndNext=true  showed a programme I wanted to watch, But my TV EPG guide showed different things,

 

 

 

I went now again to the Freeview EPG guide & its updated. My Tv got the updated EPG before the website... 

 

 