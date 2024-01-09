BetaRange:

Hi! I've recently moved homes and now get a "No signal, please check antenna connections" screen when trying to watch Freeview on my Panasonic 55" smart TV. A local AV tech tested the antenna, cables and connectors and reported that we have "too strong a signal" and probably need an attenuator in the line. These are apparently hard to come by. Can anyone suggest where I could acquire one or is there an alternative solution? I can watch streamed content but sometimes free to air channels have something to offer 😄. Thanks folks!