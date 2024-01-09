BetaRange: Hi again. Thanks for all the quick responses and suggestions! Nice to know this can happen even if it is quite unusual. It was a situation I hadn't encountered before and the tech had no idea where I could get an attenuator. (supply chain issues, yadda yadda...) I'll track one down or try a cheap splitter first then another aerial suitable for a high gain region. I was wondering if it was a problem with the TV amp, as I thought that should control the signal strength too. Anyway, thanks again, off on a component hunt now! Cheers! 😄

really hard to know without signal strengths. if signal is that high why has it got an amp?

amps don't control the signal level as such. tho variable gain ones you can control how much they increase the signal, to a degree. fixed ones just increase the signal a set amount. btw they can also suffer similar problems if they have to much signal.

any easy test here is to bypass the amp. i'm assuming its for multiple outlets so you should be able to connect incoming line directly to the outgoing one to the tv.

btw did you see what sort of meter the guy was using to test with ?