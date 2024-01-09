Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Freeview TV signal strength "Too High"
BetaRange

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311360 9-Jan-2024 22:13
Hi! I've recently moved homes and now get a "No signal, please check antenna connections" screen when trying to watch Freeview on my Panasonic 55" smart TV. A local AV tech tested the antenna, cables and connectors and reported that we have "too strong a signal" and probably need an attenuator in the line. These are apparently hard to come by. Can anyone suggest where I could acquire one or is there an alternative solution? I can watch streamed content but sometimes free to air channels have something to offer 😄. Thanks folks!

Oblivian
6960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3179505 9-Jan-2024 22:55
That'd be... Weird.

Smack the antenna off from centre?
Or stack some adaptors and daisy some cables. Lose a few dB for each one.

 
 
 
 

fe31nz
1096 posts

Uber Geek


  #3179511 10-Jan-2024 00:04
Attenuators do not actually seem hard to find - I am surprised that your tech did not have a source for them.  A quick Google showed these:

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/variable-attenuator/p/LT3050

 

https://www.supremeantennas.co.nz/view/splitters-etc/baluns-diplexers-combiners/filters-attenuators/

Goosey
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3179521 10-Jan-2024 06:49
Surprised your TV guy didn't have a solution.  

 

I remember buying these for a family friend in Sydney over 30 years ago and it instantly worked! (from memory it could have done with another few dB of attenuation as it was maxed out on the dial (they lived in a concrete urban jungle and very close to the transmitters)

 

 

 

Try these guys

 

https://darkstar.co.nz/product/rf-20db-variable-attentuator/

 

 



coffeebaron
6079 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179526 10-Jan-2024 07:54
Just buy a few more TV's until the signal is sufficiently distributed :)




nzkc
1299 posts

Uber Geek


  #3179545 10-Jan-2024 09:33
Cut the antenna in half? :-P

 

If its *that* strong, can you get a signal without plugging in the antenna at all? Use the cable as the antenna.

Bung
5500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3179564 10-Jan-2024 10:37
If your aerial is high gain it may be worth considering a smaller one. Aerials like the one pictured are made very cheaply and don't stand up well in windy conditions. The alloy tubing is very thin.

tweake
1124 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180128 10-Jan-2024 17:33
BetaRange:

 

Hi! I've recently moved homes and now get a "No signal, please check antenna connections" screen when trying to watch Freeview on my Panasonic 55" smart TV. A local AV tech tested the antenna, cables and connectors and reported that we have "too strong a signal" and probably need an attenuator in the line. These are apparently hard to come by. Can anyone suggest where I could acquire one or is there an alternative solution? I can watch streamed content but sometimes free to air channels have something to offer 😄. Thanks folks!

 

 

thats a rare situation. do you know what the signal strength is?

 

i assume your still running off the old transmitter (uhf not sat?).

 

attenuators are common enough, i just never used one with digital signal. quick and dirty way is to just plug a splitter in.



BetaRange

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180138 10-Jan-2024 18:01
Hi again. Thanks for all the quick responses and suggestions! Nice to know this can happen even if it is quite unusual. It was a situation I hadn't encountered before and the tech had no idea where I could get an attenuator. (supply chain issues, yadda yadda...) I'll track one down or try a cheap splitter first then another aerial suitable for a high gain region. I was wondering if it was a problem with the TV amp, as I thought that should control the signal strength too. Anyway, thanks again, off on a component hunt now! Cheers! 😄

Spyware
3277 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3180145 10-Jan-2024 18:14
A TV distribution amp would control the signal strength. You could make this easier for everyone by telling us how far you are from the transmitter and which transmitter it is.




BetaRange

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180148 10-Jan-2024 18:22
We're down in Ashburton so guessing by the orientation of the antenna that we are picking up the high power signal from Sugar loaf in Christchurch. There's a medium power one in Timaru but don't think thats our source.

 

 

tweake
1124 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180180 10-Jan-2024 19:42
BetaRange:

 

Hi again. Thanks for all the quick responses and suggestions! Nice to know this can happen even if it is quite unusual. It was a situation I hadn't encountered before and the tech had no idea where I could get an attenuator. (supply chain issues, yadda yadda...) I'll track one down or try a cheap splitter first then another aerial suitable for a high gain region. I was wondering if it was a problem with the TV amp, as I thought that should control the signal strength too. Anyway, thanks again, off on a component hunt now! Cheers! 😄

 

 

really hard to know without signal strengths. if signal is that high why has it got an amp? 

 

amps don't control the signal level as such. tho variable gain ones you can control how much they increase the signal, to a degree. fixed ones just increase the signal a set amount. btw they can also suffer similar problems if they have to much signal.

 

any easy test here is to bypass the amp. i'm assuming its for multiple outlets so you should be able to connect incoming line directly to the outgoing one to the tv.

 

btw did you see what sort of meter the guy was using to test with ?

Spyware
3277 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3180190 10-Jan-2024 20:02
Ashburton is a fringe area at 80+ km from Sugarloaf so too strong of a signal coming from antenna isn't the cause of issue.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

BetaRange

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180192 10-Jan-2024 20:02
OK, further research done, amp was part of the previous owner's project and is no longer in the system. Didn't see the make of the tech's meter only saw the digital displays and accompanying audio bleeps. Neighbours all seem to be using the same size and configuration of aerial without issues.Wonder if my TV is the problem? I'll borrow another one tomorrow and see what results I get.

Spyware
3277 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3180195 10-Jan-2024 20:06
With no amp you may have too weak of a signal as Ashburton is a fringe area.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Oblivian
6960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180197 10-Jan-2024 20:11
Use manual tune and check the signal strength indicators?

If you also moved there from another region, or are pointing at a different source, remember a rescan may be required. Don't go off pre saved ones if this is you out of boxing and it's suddenly not doing what it did before moving.

