Hi there.

I vaguely remember asking this question a few years ago, however could be wrong.

My mum is fairly old school, she currently has a TV and a separate Freeview box. She has a cable going into the back of her Freeview box, into a white amplifier, I think it's this one (From Dick Smith) - Very similar if that's not it.

As you can see from the picture, it's quite damaged, the right part of the cable is anyway so I need to get her a new one. The knob on the end has snapped off, but I can put it into the amplifier, and the cable can "touch" the knob to get signal, it can be flimsy at times though with even the slightest touch.

Just wondering what it's called, and where can I purchase it from as will buy her a new one?

Thanks heaps!