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ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)What kind of cable is this? (Freeview/TV related)
Finch

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#312027 9-Mar-2024 14:36
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Hi there.

 

I vaguely remember asking this question a few years ago, however could be wrong.

 

My mum is fairly old school, she currently has a TV and a separate Freeview box. She has a cable going into the back of her Freeview box, into a white amplifier, I think it's this one (From Dick Smith) - Very similar if that's not it.

 

 

 

As you can see from the picture, it's quite damaged, the right part of the cable is anyway so I need to get her a new one. The knob on the end has snapped off, but I can put it into the amplifier, and the cable can "touch" the knob to get signal, it can be flimsy at times though with even the slightest touch.

 

Just wondering what it's called, and where can I purchase it from as will buy her a new one? 

 

 

 

Thanks heaps!

 

 

 

 

 

 

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coffeebaron
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  #3204806 9-Mar-2024 14:55
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Looks like standard satellite F connector, with pin broken off and stuck inside. An F male to F male RG6 cable should do the trick.




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coffeebaron
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  #3204808 9-Mar-2024 14:59
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https://www.jaycar.co.nz/1-5m-high-quality-rg6-quad-shield-cable-with-crimped-connectors/p/WV7390?pos=1&queryId=dedd33d2a8a0d3768ad1ef015b3ebd62&sort=relevance&searchText=WV7390




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Finch

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  #3204813 9-Mar-2024 15:29
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coffeebaron: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/1-5m-high-quality-rg6-quad-shield-cable-with-crimped-connectors/p/WV7390?pos=1&queryId=dedd33d2a8a0d3768ad1ef015b3ebd62&sort=relevance&searchText=WV7390

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply, I don't think that's correct though as it still needs to go into the Freeview box. The tip on the left is the one that goes into the Freeview, where the one on the right goes into the amplifier, what you suggested would only go in the amplifier sadly.



tweake
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  #3204815 9-Mar-2024 15:36
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its one of these 

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/1-5m-tv-antenna-cable-f-plug-to-tv-coaxial-plug/p/WV7384

 

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