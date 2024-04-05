Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S) Help setting up satellite dish to TV
tom1111tom

17 posts

Geek


#312314 5-Apr-2024 17:40
Hey all.

 

 

 

I'm getting no signal at all from the OPTUS D1 satellite (or any other satellite for that matter). I'm hoping someone can help me figure out what I'm doing wrong trying to setup my satellite dish. I've only ever watched TV over the internet before (or the old analogue aerials system from many years back) so have no clue what I'm doing.

 

 

 

I have a new dish installed on the roof of the bus with a single LNB type 10750 12.25-12.75Ghz

 

The dish is pointing true north at 38 degrees (north Canterbury)

 

 

 

The LNB is wired directly to a new Majestic 12V TV that has a setup wizard to connect to freeview. I assume because of this setup we don't need a specific satellite box?

 

I'm not seeing any signal on the bars. I've tried moving the dish around and changing the settings on the TV but I'm not making any headway.

 

 

 

 

 

Would appreciate any support.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
13405 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214763 5-Apr-2024 18:08
without a signal meter you are just guessing, but true north is not the correct direction, it should be further west, as the satellite is at 160E. Chch is at 172E.

 
 
 
 

tweake
2205 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214765 5-Apr-2024 18:28
hopefully the tv has signal bar as well as quality bar. 

 

you need to make sure the tv is set to 10750 in the lnb settings. you should (it depends on the tv a bit) see a bit of signal showing up. even if you put your hand in front of the lnb. if none either cable is not done right or tv not setup for lnb. if that all looks ok, then you need a meter or at least a "satellite finder" which are cheap these days. a 12volt tv, are you in a caravan etc? if so then you will need a meter of some sort as setting up the dish every time you move kinda sucks. its a whole lot easier to read a meter out at the dish than off the tv.

RunningMan
8840 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214769 5-Apr-2024 18:36
Jase2985:

 

 as the satellite is at 160E.

 

 

152E



RunningMan
8840 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214771 5-Apr-2024 18:38
tom1111tom:

 

The dish is pointing true north at 38 degrees (north Canterbury)

 

 

Try this for aiming https://www.dishpointer.com/ 

Spyware
3716 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214824 5-Apr-2024 22:00
D2 was shifted to 160E for Sky and Freeview services a year ago.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

tom1111tom

17 posts

Geek


  #3215054 6-Apr-2024 13:12
Thanks for the responses. Its working now.

 

 

 

I had to align the dish to north west and set the LNB power to 13. There was options for 12,18, off and auto. I don't understand what this all means but its working and I'm happy.

 

 

 

Thanks again for the help

tweake
2205 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215057 6-Apr-2024 13:34
tom1111tom:

 

Thanks for the responses. Its working now.

 

 

 

I had to align the dish to north west and set the LNB power to 13. There was options for 12,18, off and auto. I don't understand what this all means but its working and I'm happy.

 

 

 

Thanks again for the help

 

 

basically speaking the lnb has 2 main aerials inside it, one vertical one horizontal. changing the voltage changes which aerial is used. (off is for lnb being powered by a different power supply).

 

the trick here to fine tune things is to switch the voltage to the wrong voltage (so its on the other aerial) then rotate the lnb a little bit until you get the lowest signal (your actually reading noise which we want less of). this will get you the greatest difference between noise and signal, which is what you want. (don't forget to switch the voltage back).

 

also pull on one side of the dish to flex it a tad. you should see signal drop. if you don't, or it goes up, you may need to fine tune the dish a tad. do that to different sides/top/etc of the dish. it can also indicate if you have a distorted dish.

