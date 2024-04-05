tom1111tom:

Hey all.

I'm getting no signal at all from the OPTUS D1 satellite (or any other satellite for that matter). I'm hoping someone can help me figure out what I'm doing wrong trying to setup my satellite dish. I've only ever watched TV over the internet before (or the old analogue aerials system from many years back) so have no clue what I'm doing.

I have a new dish installed on the roof of the bus with a single LNB type 10750 12.25-12.75Ghz

The dish is pointing true north at 38 degrees (north Canterbury)

The LNB is wired directly to a new Majestic 12V TV that has a setup wizard to connect to freeview. I assume because of this setup we don't need a specific satellite box?

I'm not seeing any signal on the bars. I've tried moving the dish around and changing the settings on the TV but I'm not making any headway.

Would appreciate any support.

Thanks