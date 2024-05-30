Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Freeview dish relocated
Ed114

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#314933 30-May-2024 16:57
Send private message

Hi guys, I’m new here and hoping someone on this site can help me figure out my issue. Should be straightforward for someone here.

So I recently have had to move my sky satellite dish (used as my Freeview receiver) as we just assembled a pergola and it would have been in the way. Anyways I’ve had to cut 2x coaxial cables and have relocated the dish only 5m from original location.

I purchased the appropriate crimping tools and cutter and joiners and have re joined the cable to original length. But I now can’t seem to get the tv to pick up Freeview and dosnt seem the satellite is working altogether.

Now I’ve either damaged the satellite or there’s a problem with how I’ve wired thing up but I’m unsure?

Any help will be appreciated. I have checked settings on my tv as per older posts that I have found.

Cheers

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Rikkitic
Awrrr
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3242775 30-May-2024 17:08
Send private message

First, you can't damage the dish unless you run over it with a truck. It is just a reflector.

 

The device that receives the signal is above the centre of the dish and is called an LNB. Could you have damaged this while moving things around? Possible but from your description it is more likely you misconnected the cables. I would look at that as the first troubleshooting step. Where did the two cables you mention connect? With a simple setup you should only need one unless a switch is also involved. Also make sure the cable is properly connected to the LNB.

 

Edit: I forgot to mention that the orientation of the disk is also pretty important. How can you be sure it is still pointed correctly?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3242776 30-May-2024 17:08
Send private message

Are you absolutely sure that the dish is still pointing to the exact same place? They're pretty sensitive to angle (both elevation and rotation).

 

 

 

You can get satellite finders that you can connect up after you've got it pointing in the approximate correct direction.

 

 

 

Or, get Sky installed for a month, they'll fix it for you.

Ed114

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3242781 30-May-2024 17:27
Send private message

Ok thank you, it is definitely not pointing in the same direction. I will try get it as close as it was and report back.

Thanks guys



tweake
2314 posts

Uber Geek


  #3242782 30-May-2024 17:37
Send private message

most tv's freeveiw boxes will have a screen that displays the signal and quality or error rate.

 

if there is no signal then its a cable issue. also can you post pic/link to the tools and connectors used. 

Ed114

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3242785 30-May-2024 17:44
Send private message

Have moved the satellite to face the original orientation but not sure how exact it is vs before.
Still no luck

Yes in my tv settings for the satellite there is zero signal
I will uploads photos as soon as I figure out

Ed114

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3242916 30-May-2024 19:36
Send private message



https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/574fb52039693488694d4732855af233.jpg

I’m not getting any signals at all from the satellite, I have also align the satellite with a app on my phone so I’m now thinking my connection/wiring work is the issue

Ed114

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3242917 30-May-2024 19:38
Send private message




Rikkitic
Awrrr
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3242923 30-May-2024 19:49
Send private message

It is almost impossible to line up a satellite dish just by judging its position. It may look spot on but still be way off. You really need to do this with the right equipment. If you think you know the approximate angle, you might get lucky by hooking up a TV and watching for a signal as you move the dish back and forth, but this is unlikely to work. With the dish positioning, the cable 'repair', and other things you have probably affected, there are too many unknown variables for you to have much chance of fixing this. You probably will need the help of someone who has the right equipment and knows what they are doing. Sorry, but I doubt you can get it working this way.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Ed114

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3242924 30-May-2024 19:59
Send private message

Cheers anyways for your help, was just bugging me not being able to sort it myself.

Ah well looks like I’ll probably join sky for 12months as getting someone in would likely cost the same or more.

RunningMan
8894 posts

Uber Geek


  #3242931 30-May-2024 20:26
Send private message

Ed114: Ok thank you, it is definitely not pointing in the same direction.

 

It needs to within a few mm or it will lose signal - remember you are aiming at a satellite in geostationary orbit a long way up, so not much margin for error.

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3242953 30-May-2024 21:40
Send private message

Hopefully the power was turned off when cutting the coax as would short out the LNB power circuit in TV/decoder. Otherwise unlikely you would have caused any damage.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3243023 31-May-2024 08:42
Send private message

Call in a professional




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

tweake
2314 posts

Uber Geek


  #3243083 31-May-2024 10:35
Send private message

typically the meters graphs read nothing if the lnb is not powered up. it won't power up if the connections are badly done. most common problem i used to see (many decades ago) is cable not being stripped well and not inserted into the connector well. i was never a fan of the all in one strippers as they caused most of the bad connections i dealt with.

Goosey
2791 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3244201 4-Jun-2024 06:55
Send private message

What spec was the cable you used to extend?
RG6? RG58?

 

what’s the spec of the cable that was already there ?
What method did you use to chop and crimp?  I.e. suitable length of the inner conductor copper before a suitable length of that white stuff and then suitable length of the outer copper?

 

 

Ed114

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3244460 4-Jun-2024 16:30
Send private message

Hey guys though I’d update.

So I called someone in and they re aligned the dish to receive satellite and is all working now.

Seems my connections were ok just didn’t have the tools or knowledge on alignment of the dish.

Thanks all who commented

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright