First, you can't damage the dish unless you run over it with a truck. It is just a reflector.

The device that receives the signal is above the centre of the dish and is called an LNB. Could you have damaged this while moving things around? Possible but from your description it is more likely you misconnected the cables. I would look at that as the first troubleshooting step. Where did the two cables you mention connect? With a simple setup you should only need one unless a switch is also involved. Also make sure the cable is properly connected to the LNB.

Edit: I forgot to mention that the orientation of the disk is also pretty important. How can you be sure it is still pointed correctly?