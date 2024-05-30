Hi guys, I’m new here and hoping someone on this site can help me figure out my issue. Should be straightforward for someone here.
So I recently have had to move my sky satellite dish (used as my Freeview receiver) as we just assembled a pergola and it would have been in the way. Anyways I’ve had to cut 2x coaxial cables and have relocated the dish only 5m from original location.
I purchased the appropriate crimping tools and cutter and joiners and have re joined the cable to original length. But I now can’t seem to get the tv to pick up Freeview and dosnt seem the satellite is working altogether.
Now I’ve either damaged the satellite or there’s a problem with how I’ve wired thing up but I’m unsure?
Any help will be appreciated. I have checked settings on my tv as per older posts that I have found.
Cheers