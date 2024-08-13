So Dish TV has yet again launched a new product that does both satellite and antenna TV recording on the Android TV platform. Sounds like the A2 Superbox back on 2018/9 (circa) that was an absolute disaster. This time, you provide your own HDD via USB which technically is a good idea for archiving purposes but I've yet to know if that's possible.



Also, can it tune in to and store both satellite and antenna TV presets at the same time, and whether timeshifting is possible? Those are some info that are missing for now.



https://www.dishtv.co.nz/A7080

