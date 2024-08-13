Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
siva992

#315757 13-Aug-2024 20:04
So Dish TV has yet again launched a new product that does both satellite and antenna TV recording on the Android TV platform. Sounds like the A2 Superbox back on 2018/9 (circa) that was an absolute disaster. This time, you provide your own HDD via USB which technically is a good idea for archiving purposes but I've yet to know if that's possible.

Also, can it tune in to and store both satellite and antenna TV presets at the same time, and whether timeshifting is possible? Those are some info that are missing for now.

https://www.dishtv.co.nz/A7080

gazzerwgtn
  #3277609 1-Sep-2024 01:33
According to PBTech website, it can only play Freeview from Internet, Satellite OR Antenna. 
Box needs a factory reset to change from Satellite to Antenna.
Can only record from Satellite or Antenna.

On Special Fathers Day 01/09/2024 for $139



Ruphus
  #3277685 1-Sep-2024 09:40
It’s the newer version of the A7070 which could also do satellite and terrestrial. The A7070 doesn’t need a factory reset to change connections but does need to restart the retune process to change. I might grab one from The Warehouse since they’ll be slightly cheaper than PB after factoring in delivery and extra fees.

Rentakill
  #3290440 3-Oct-2024 12:44
Hi there.

 

 

 

Another issue i picked up a while back with the 7080 was that it was only Configurable for a 11300/10700Mhz LNB.

 

The userdefined Option didn't work.

 

I raised the issue with DishTV who then passed through an update to my Box Serial Number and updated the Option.

 

I'm not sure if the update has been rolled out as a Universal Update.



siva992

  #3290457 3-Oct-2024 13:42
Rentakill:

Hi there.


 


Another issue i picked up a while back with the 7080 was that it was only Configurable for a 11300/10700Mhz LNB.


The userdefined Option didn't work.


I raised the issue with DishTV who then passed through an update to my Box Serial Number and updated the Option.


I'm not sure if the update has been rolled out as a Universal Update.



I guess they need to have that setting anyway since we may be going over to Optus 11 soon.

Rentakill
  #3292772 4-Oct-2024 09:50
Hi there.

 

 

 

Nothing should change with the switchover to Optus 10.

 

It's if they decide to use Optus D3/D10 @ 156 Deg (Which is How its Looking) the requirement would be the Re-Point or Re-Alignment of the Dish to the Optus D3/11 Satellite. Effectively Moving from 160deg to 156deg...

 

 

JimmyH
  #3294108 7-Oct-2024 18:46
Personally, I wouldn't touch Dish units with the proverbial 10 foot. Nobody I know who ever got one hasn't been deeply frustrated with problems and bugs. They seem to have a track record to hastily putting out troublesome units with poorly tested firmware, and then failing to fix the issues despite promising to do so.

 

If you want this type of box then I would run with Panasonics - they make both terrestrial and satellite recorders. Admittedly they cost more and the UI has a pretty ugly 1990s look to it, but they make solid units that (in my experience) soldier on for years, rock solid.

