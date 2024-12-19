Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)A Freeview satellite update (January 2025)
Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


#318137 19-Dec-2024 16:19
Send private message quote this post

 https://freeviewnz.tv/newsatellite/  

 

1. Some channels need to be updated on 21 January 2025 to prepare for the replacement satellite (learn more here). If you can't watch Al Jazeera on channel 20, it means you use one of the very few older satellite boxes that needs to be replaced or you'll lose Sky Open, eden+1 and Bravo+1 from that date, and all channels in April.  

 

2. As the current satellite nears the end of its life, its signal is becoming marginally more variable. While this does not have any impact for the majority of satellite viewers, you may experience reception issues for brief moments in certain parts of the day if your satellite dish is not properly aligned or if you live in very remote regions such as the Chatham Islands. Please see here for more information if this relates to you.  

 

Freeview is moving to DVB-S2 from the looks of it..hopefully they will push to H264 and go HD at the same time.  The other interesting news there extra streams being added.

 

"I can't watch Al Jazeera, what do I need to do?"

 

If you can't watch Al Jazeera on channel 20, your satellite box is too old and needs to be replaced.

 

You can choose from a range of replacement options.

 

    "Where there’s good internet: stream Live TV channels with the Freeview Streaming TV app, it's free to download on most Smart TVs and preloaded onto SmartVU dongles. eden+1 and Bravo+1 will be added to Freeview Streaming TV following the January 21st channel changes."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 9
RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322437 19-Dec-2024 17:34
Send private message quote this post

Al Jazeera is on a DVB-S2 transponder and is using MPEG4 video encoding.



Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322447 19-Dec-2024 18:30
Send private message quote this post

Yes hence my comment, That Freeview most likely will go to DVB-S2 once they change sats.

 

 

Oblivian
7285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3322465 19-Dec-2024 19:14
Send private message quote this post

And my classic sat sniffing DVB non S2 box just become ewaste :(



Basil12
108 posts

Master Geek


  #3322602 20-Dec-2024 09:24
Send private message quote this post

According to Freeview: "Everyone across the industry is working together towards a seamless transition to the replacement satellite in April 2025, with minimal impact for viewers."

 

Nah, someone in the industry will just be surfing or watching YouTube. 

Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3323387 22-Dec-2024 18:52
Send private message quote this post

on Freeview website "Note for viewers tuned in through satellite: On December 19th, the broadcaster retired Sky Open +1 on satellite. You can still watch everything you love on Sky Open, which plays the same content. If you’d still like to watch Sky Open delayed by 1 hour, Sky Open +1 remains available on the Freeview Streaming TV app. "

 

 

 

 

JimmyH
2886 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324921 27-Dec-2024 11:02
Send private message quote this post

I have an elderly relative who is caught by this, and who is semi-bedridden in constant pain so they rely on their TV to get them through the day. They can't get a terrestrial signal, and aren't up to using streaming. So I want to replace the satellite tuner I gifted them 5(ish) years ago (which isn't compatible with the new satellite) before this becomes an issue. I need uncomplicated from a users perspective for this task.

 

It's a while since I have looked at Freeview, and we don't currently have it at our house. The universe of boxes seems to have shrunk a lot, and the only readily available options seem to be DishTV (ugh) models SAT1 or s7070PVR units. On paper the s7070 is obviously the better unit (twin tuner and built in drive for recording). But I can't find much in the way of reviews - and I'm aware that DishTV units that look good on paper have historically had a track record of being buggy and poorly supported.

 

Does anyone have any real world experience of trying operating these units they could share, or is there another option I have overlooked (aside from streaming which, for the avoidance of doubt, ISN'T an option in this scenario). I'm hoping to pick something up this weekend, and drive to them to do the setup while I'm on leave next week, so any observations on whether either of these units are sensible would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

NB: Is it also fair to assume that the DishTV units will work after the satellite change, otherwise they wouldn't still be being sold?

 

 

saf

saf
153 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3324941 27-Dec-2024 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Ultimately, this is due to the Optus D2 satellite is set to be replaced in 2025 and is now in an inclined orbit, so Freeview's hand is pushed to do something to prevent service degradation as this increases, being the satellite replacement.

 

Further info from Freeview on the satellite replacement:

 

Background
On January 21st, the satellite channel carrier needs to make the following changes to Freeview’s satellite service in preparation for the upcoming satellite replacement in April:

 

  • Sky Open, eden+1 and Bravo+1 will update from MPEG2 to MPEG4.
  • Al Jazeera will move to Sky TS3 on 12,519Mhz.

Viewer impact limited to those using older satellite receivers

 

There is no impact to viewers tuned in through a UHF aerial or to those using the Freeview Streaming TV app. Most satellite viewers are not expected to do anything at all either, these changes will take place seamlessly.

 

However, older (MPEG-2 only) satellite boxes (those that cannot watch Al Jazeera on Freeview channel 20) will not be able to pick-up Sky Open, eden+1 and Bravo+1 from January 21st and need to be replaced. If not replaced, these older satellite boxes will lose all channels when the satellite replacement takes place in April.

 

Replacement options include:

 

  • a new satellite receiver box
  • a dual tuner TV, and,
  • Where there’s good internet, use the Freeview Streaming TV app available on Smart TVs and on the SmartVU dongle.

MATV systems

 

MATV systems receiving Freeview through satellite need to be updated. Please refer to details within the Background section above.

 

 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Oblivian
7285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3324994 27-Dec-2024 12:06
Send private message quote this post

The legacy motorhome community is about to churn out a heap of ewaste. I suspect

They're all about the mini/compact tuners for dishes. Which often limited to older models someone would get in bulk. And often not of the technology inclined.

Have to check the parents one. Got a feeling like mine it's only mpeg2. I'm guessing early freeview boxes may be too. It was only the later standards that called for both mpeg2/4. Per the 2022 spec sheet



Items listed are mandatory for all devices.

6.11.1 MPEG-2
• MPEG 2 MP@ML – only used on the satellite platform

6.11.3 HEVC Video H265
• It is likely that HEVC HD broadcasts will start on the satellite platform soon
• Part 2 - ISO/IEC 23008–2, ITU-T H.265
• D-book 10 ref 22.3.1.2
• HEVC is constrained by ETSI TS 101 154 clause 5.14 HEVC IRDs and Bitstreams
• Only HEVC progressive video frame rates we be required

Spyware
3739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324995 27-Dec-2024 12:12
Send private message quote this post



Items listed are mandatory for all devices.

6.11.1 MPEG-2
• MPEG 2 MP@ML – only used on the satellite platform

6.11.3 HEVC Video H265
• It is likely that HEVC HD broadcasts will start on the satellite platform soon
• Part 2 - ISO/IEC 23008–2, ITU-T H.265
• D-book 10 ref 22.3.1.2
• HEVC is constrained by ETSI TS 101 154 clause 5.14 HEVC IRDs and Bitstreams
• Only HEVC progressive video frame rates we be required

 

Doesn't even mention H.264 (mpeg4 part 10). Maybe you missed a bit (6.11.2?). Or maybe they are skipping H.264.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Spyware
3739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324997 27-Dec-2024 12:47
Send private message quote this post

The specs have at least one mistake, page 10.

 

HEVC High Efficiency Video Coding, also known as H.264/AVC




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Oblivian
7285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3325051 27-Dec-2024 13:31
Send private message quote this post

Link for those interested
https://freeviewnz.tv/Media/o4pp5qwe/freeview-specification-2022-v15.pdf

264/11.2 is listed as for terrestrial only in that. So left it out.

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336022 26-Jan-2025 17:22
Send private message quote this post

Well, with the changes a couple of days ago, Sky Open etc. are now on 12519H, which is DVB-S, not -S2 as Al Jazeera used to be. Using H.264/AVC video encoding 704x576i.

 

 

kiwisteve
129 posts

Master Geek


  #3342018 12-Feb-2025 15:44
Send private message quote this post

I have a 10 year old +  Topfield  that was an early DVBS DVBS2 reciever   Its quite happy on 12519   Sky's FTA part for Sky Open / Aljazerra etc    An even older  European Octagon box  as expected   no video and audio from those channels .

 

My Dish TV  SAT1   did not automatically process the update . I had to do a manual ReScan !! 

 

cheers

 

Steve

kiwirock
685 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3344418 18-Feb-2025 22:36
Send private message quote this post

They've got a third satellite @ 160 now. Optus have contracted Korea to provide a satellite in that slot for the meantime.

 

Sky have a test card running on it, but I don't think services have been moved to it yet from the temporary move to 156.

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3344427 18-Feb-2025 23:05
Send private message quote this post

Have they got enough satellites and transponders to go back to analogue broadcasting again? 😉

 

Any luck receiving anything on a Trinitron that does PAL (B/G/D/K) 😂

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 9
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright