1. Some channels need to be updated on 21 January 2025 to prepare for the replacement satellite (learn more here). If you can't watch Al Jazeera on channel 20, it means you use one of the very few older satellite boxes that needs to be replaced or you'll lose Sky Open, eden+1 and Bravo+1 from that date, and all channels in April.

2. As the current satellite nears the end of its life, its signal is becoming marginally more variable. While this does not have any impact for the majority of satellite viewers, you may experience reception issues for brief moments in certain parts of the day if your satellite dish is not properly aligned or if you live in very remote regions such as the Chatham Islands. Please see here for more information if this relates to you.

Freeview is moving to DVB-S2 from the looks of it..hopefully they will push to H264 and go HD at the same time. The other interesting news there extra streams being added.

"I can't watch Al Jazeera, what do I need to do?"

If you can't watch Al Jazeera on channel 20, your satellite box is too old and needs to be replaced.

You can choose from a range of replacement options.

"Where there’s good internet: stream Live TV channels with the Freeview Streaming TV app, it's free to download on most Smart TVs and preloaded onto SmartVU dongles. eden+1 and Bravo+1 will be added to Freeview Streaming TV following the January 21st channel changes."