RedactedRetracted:

I'm attempting to connect my satellite dish to my PC in order to pick up DVB-S signals on my PC, however I can't seem to get any channels working. I'm using a TBS 5930 USB tuner, plus what I think it a former SKY satellite dish (although as I don't own any other DVB-S equipment, I'm not able to verify whether it works).

Based on some advice I found in older Geekzone threads, I tried to do a blind scan and an RF scan. The RF scan looked like the following:

and the blind scan returned these results (I've just shown the ones in the ~12000 MHz range as my understanding is that where I should be seeing Freeview signals):

All of the frequencies listed all had bitrates of 0 Mbit/s. I also tried manually tuning to a channel based on the info I found in LyngSat, but that didn't work either. Based on what I could find online (and other frequency graphs I found) both of these results seem incorrect and point towards faulty equipment. I assume it could be a bad LNB, but I thought it would be worth double checking that I haven't set something up wrong before I go out and buy another LNB!

Finally, these are the satellite settings I used in EBSpro:

I would greatly appreciate if anyone has any pointers for anything I need to tweak or look at to try and get this working!

Edit: I should add I also tried the Optus D2 setting in EBSpro and got the same results