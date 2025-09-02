Just set up a someone’s new Dish android box on a dumb TV. It’s the newest model. Downloaded new firmware, updated all the apps on Google Play including the Freeview app, and very disappointed that channels are missing. It’s connected only over Wifi via their wireless broadband plan. Have set up many android TVs before and never struck this issue.





I feel bad as they are totally non tech and I had assured them this would be foolproof and easy to use. Instead I’ve left them with Freeview that’s missing channels. In the meantime have shown them how to watch some channels via the TVNZ+ app for now until it’s figured out. It was too late to contact Dish.





The other thing I noticed is that pressing the Freeview button it doesn’t jump to the Tv channel but idles in darkness until you press OK.

Has anyone had this happen and is there a fix or do they reset and take the box back.