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ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Dish TV+A7080 unable to connect to Google Play
Eva888

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#323006 15-Oct-2025 20:51
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Was at a friends place to add an app via Google Play Store to their Dish android box. They have the latest square box. Message kept coming up, Can't connect. Check your internet connection. Try again. Tried many times with no result.

 

Internet was fine, other Apps were working perfectly.

 

Now at home my Dish TV dongle also has the same message when trying to open Google Play App, Can’t connect. I did a power cycle, nothing changed so I can’t access Play Store either.

 

Play Store Version 48.0.15-31 [8] [PR] 809095290 Cleared Cache, Forced stop. Nothing. 


Also noted that no EPG for a few days. 

 

Anyone else having issues

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Eva888

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+1 received by user: 2459

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  #3425291 16-Oct-2025 09:43
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Rolled back the updates in the Google App and it’s now working.

 

Found it strange that this happened at two separate addresses with two different models Dish. 

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