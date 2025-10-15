Was at a friends place to add an app via Google Play Store to their Dish android box. They have the latest square box. Message kept coming up, Can't connect. Check your internet connection. Try again. Tried many times with no result.

Internet was fine, other Apps were working perfectly.

Now at home my Dish TV dongle also has the same message when trying to open Google Play App, Can’t connect. I did a power cycle, nothing changed so I can’t access Play Store either.

Play Store Version 48.0.15-31 [8] [PR] 809095290 Cleared Cache, Forced stop. Nothing.





Also noted that no EPG for a few days.

Anyone else having issues