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ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Dish TV+A7080, Apple TV, Mi Box or Google Streamer
mrhaboobi

195 posts

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#323126 29-Oct-2025 15:27
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HI.

 

Have a Panasonic Smart TV ( 2016 Ish ) which is not so smart any more.  Gets freeview not a problem, but netflix etc apps havent been updated by panasonic, would love a custom firmware that sorts that but unsure if they exist.

 

 

 

Looking at a way to use the tv with smart app features.  Thinking Apple TV, Smart Vu, Chromecast with google T ( or the newer Streaming box ) or some other andriod TV platform.

 

 

 

Im lazy so ideally i dont want to use two tv remotes, And i would like to be able to switch between the smart apps and HDMI channels for gaming console. would like to use the normal freeview channels as they work fine.

 

 

 

Thoughts on best approach?  apple remote is very minimal and id love netflix buttons and input change buttons, smart vu 7080 and similar i read mixed reviews, google streamer sounds ok and chromecast google tv might be enough..  

 

thanks for your thoughts

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wellygary
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  #3428818 29-Oct-2025 15:37
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Apple TV devices can often be controlled using an existing TV remote, via HDMI-CEC, - so you aren't forced to use two controllers, 

 

But it can be hit and miss....

 

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/tv/atvb0410f604/tvos

 

 



gzt

gzt
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  #3428819 29-Oct-2025 15:38
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Google Streamer has Matter support for home automation integration like Hue etc. It has a "find remote" function. It has Ethernet port built in. Other than that, mostly similar to any other streaming device.

Amazon Fire Stick / Fire TV is another one for your list.

Most will support HDMI CEC for control of your TV with the included remote and vice versa for your existing remote. I assume your TV supports source switch with HDMI CEC, be warned some don't and in that case you just keep your existing remote going.

mrhaboobi

195 posts

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+1 received by user: 9


  #3428820 29-Oct-2025 15:40
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Thanks for the two quick replies, assuming i went with apple tv, is there any need to go for the 4k new boxes or will a second hand ATV 3 be enough?  trying to keep this cheap :) 

 

 



RunningMan
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  #3428984 29-Oct-2025 18:55
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Don't get an ATV3 - they're 13 years old and cannot run any of the current apps.

 

ATV HD runs current tvOS and apps, but it can't be long before support will drop off for it, it's 10 years old now. I'd suggest ATV 4k 1st gen (model A1842) or newer if getting 2nd hand.

 

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/101605 

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