HI.

Have a Panasonic Smart TV ( 2016 Ish ) which is not so smart any more. Gets freeview not a problem, but netflix etc apps havent been updated by panasonic, would love a custom firmware that sorts that but unsure if they exist.

Looking at a way to use the tv with smart app features. Thinking Apple TV, Smart Vu, Chromecast with google T ( or the newer Streaming box ) or some other andriod TV platform.

Im lazy so ideally i dont want to use two tv remotes, And i would like to be able to switch between the smart apps and HDMI channels for gaming console. would like to use the normal freeview channels as they work fine.

Thoughts on best approach? apple remote is very minimal and id love netflix buttons and input change buttons, smart vu 7080 and similar i read mixed reviews, google streamer sounds ok and chromecast google tv might be enough..

thanks for your thoughts