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ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)LG TV poor picture quality with Freeview Live TV streaming
Gordy7

gordy7
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#323838 23-Jan-2026 10:49
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I sometimes get extremely poor picture quality with Freeview Live TV streaming.

 

I haven't seen the issue on Netflix yet.

 

There are also a few picture freezes and buffering from time to time around 4pm to 8pm.

 

The TV is an LG 65UA8450PSA.ANR a 4k LCD/LED with latest WebOS firmware.

 

A search suggests that LG TVs may have an aggressive ABR (adaptive bit rate) which may be backing off picture quality.

 

I have had to resort to repowering the TV to clear the ABR buffers which restores the picture quality.

 

 

 

I joined Quic 100/20 a couple of months ago to save a few retirement dollars.

 

I use the Quic Local Linkup router. I am using one desktop computer, one 4k TV and one phone.

 

 

 

Desktop computer speedtest app to Vetta server gives 107/23.5 (Wired LAN).

 

TV Speedtest app on a good day gives 72.2/24.6 and best 94.5/24.2. (5GHz WiFi and wired LAN give the same result).

 

I note that my TV ethernet port is limited to 100Mbps whereas WiFi 5 has a much high bandwidth.

 

A search suggests that 4k TV streaming could reach over 100Mbps requirements.

 

 

 

Options:

 

Continue to repower the TV from time to time to clear the ABR buffers.

 

Change my internet speed plan from 100/20 to 500/100.

 

Run RG59 or RG179 coax from the UHF TV wall socket, 15m around the wall and over a door to get broadcast Freeview.

 

Don’t worry about it and go out for a walk 😊




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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Linux
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  #3455387 23-Jan-2026 10:56
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@Gordy7 4k streaming would not reach over 100Mbps where did you read this?

 

4k streaming is average 20Mbp/s 30fps but could reach 25 to 50Mbp/s for 4k HDR 60fps



richms
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  #3455392 23-Jan-2026 11:14
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4k is only over 100 when its a bluray rip and its only for very short bursts. hypercompressed broadcast content will be no way near that. Its quite ironic that broadcasters use all those fancy cameras and lighting etc and their output is at a lower quality than most twitch streamers for online stuff.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3455393 23-Jan-2026 11:15
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Linux:

 

@Gordy7 4k streaming would not reach over 100Mbps where did you read this?

 

4k streaming is average 20Mbp/s 30fps but could reach 25 to 50Mbp/s for 4k HDR 60fps

 

 

This,

 

Streaming, even 4K HDR tops out at around 25-30Mbs, 

 

For reference, a 4K UHD Bluray has a top bit rate of 144Mbs, streaming is nowhere near that.. 



Gordy7

gordy7
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  #3455394 23-Jan-2026 11:16
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Linux:

 

@Gordy7 4k streaming would not reach over 100Mbps where did you read this?

 

4k streaming is average 20Mbp/s 30fps but could reach 25 to 50Mbp/s for 4k HDR 60fps

 

 

I was also quite surprized too and clutching at straws to explain my poor picture quality.

 

Can't find my reference now.... may have been peak raw 4k data rate and not peak 4k streaming.

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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