I sometimes get extremely poor picture quality with Freeview Live TV streaming.

I haven't seen the issue on Netflix yet.

There are also a few picture freezes and buffering from time to time around 4pm to 8pm.

The TV is an LG 65UA8450PSA.ANR a 4k LCD/LED with latest WebOS firmware.

A search suggests that LG TVs may have an aggressive ABR (adaptive bit rate) which may be backing off picture quality.

I have had to resort to repowering the TV to clear the ABR buffers which restores the picture quality.

I joined Quic 100/20 a couple of months ago to save a few retirement dollars.

I use the Quic Local Linkup router. I am using one desktop computer, one 4k TV and one phone.

Desktop computer speedtest app to Vetta server gives 107/23.5 (Wired LAN).

TV Speedtest app on a good day gives 72.2/24.6 and best 94.5/24.2. (5GHz WiFi and wired LAN give the same result).

I note that my TV ethernet port is limited to 100Mbps whereas WiFi 5 has a much high bandwidth.

A search suggests that 4k TV streaming could reach over 100Mbps requirements.

Options:

Continue to repower the TV from time to time to clear the ABR buffers.

Change my internet speed plan from 100/20 to 500/100.

Run RG59 or RG179 coax from the UHF TV wall socket, 15m around the wall and over a door to get broadcast Freeview.

Don’t worry about it and go out for a walk 😊