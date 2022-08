Ive trialled PowerDMARC and DMarcian for about 3 months each (free plan).

https://powerdmarc.com/power-dmarc-pricing-policy/

https://dmarcian.com/pricing/

I ran through a full sales brief with the PowerDMARC and I found that they were very sales heavy on their enterprise solution (pretty much a fully managed, and full bells and whistles on the reports). My personal thoughts are, unless the business is actively wanting and acting on the DMARC reports (ie you are suffering loss due to your domain being spoofed) ive found that the easiest solution is to not bother with a DMARC reporting tool at all.

Configure your SPF, DKIM and DMARC records to use a shared mailbox on the domain (ie I use mailto:rua-reports@yourdomain.co.nz and mailto:ruf-reports@yourdomain.co.nz). You can set a p=none (if you are not sure of all mail servers for your domain) or p=quarantine/reject if you are sure of your mail servers (i just use quarantine as default, especially for my O365 clients).

The biggest benefit of DMARC is being able to trust mail from from your server. As an example I contract for CompanyA and we use DMARC as a method of whitelisting the receiving of files between other organisations. IE a rule in Exchange that

- If sender domain is from [safe list of domains] AND Header [Authentication-Results] Value [DMARC=Pass or DMARC=BestGuessPass] => Set SCL to 0

We also use it to allow through through PasswordProtectedFiles and MacroDocuments (except we use exact email addresses, and not just domains). Otherwise the files and documents are blocked at the gateway.

For other small organisations, Ive personally found that

a) the reporting tools arent worth it (no value to the business)

b) No other real use except to reduce the amount of times your domains email ends up in other domain spam (current value to the business).

For medium to large organisations

a) the reporting tools are worth it if you can sell it (not the reports, but the time to disseminate the reports)

b) The benefit is being able to trust the sending and receiving of mail between other DMARC configured organisations. This is really good if you are trying to align up with Cert/NZISM/CIS/NIST frameworks.