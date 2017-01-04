TommySharp:

I've been using the "You Need A Budget" (YNAB) app for a couple of years now and the aim for 2017 is to finally get the household finances fully under control. I find the biggest issue with YNAB is having to manually download the transactions from my online banking each week. And with small children this is getting harder to find the time to do...

I've contacted YNAB and they have no plans to integrate any of the AU/NZ banks into their bank feed functionality so this leaves me looking at some other means of downloading this info. If any bank in NZ just offered a pure "read only" api feed then I'd happily move all my accounts and banking services to that bank but after some extensive searching I don't think it's possible or will be in the near future.

Another option would be to use a different "app" potentially like PocketSmith which is built in NZ and does communicate with all the NZ banks.... However I do very much like the "Envelope Budgeting" approach that YNAB uses and PocketSmith seems quite different.

Any advice, info or discussion would be greatly appreciated.