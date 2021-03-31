networkn: I am glad we got away from them after having 18 months of bad firmware updates, and nearly 100% failure rates across equipment supplied. We have one customer who has it, and we advised them 12 months ago in the strongest terms not to use UBNT equipment any longer after the third outage of their network in as many weeks. It did stabilize, but now they are busy changing passwords everywhere. Every vendor has it's challenges, but I have to say, UBNT seemed really average to us right after a fairly promising start. I just got the feeling they had lost whatever made them so good to start with, and it wasn't coming back.

I see that often, people saying they have lots of failures with Ubiquiti stuff, but I've been selling and using it myself for years and only ever seen one AP fail. And that was one that the customer bought themselves so not sure where it even came from.

Pretty bad though of them trying to cover up how bad this breach was.

Don't understand why companies do that as the truth eventually comes out anyway and just makes them look even worse.