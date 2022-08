robbyp: I understand there is a 90 day pending release / grace period on nz domains after the expiry date. I would contact the NZ Domain Name Commissioner to confirm this

Yeah I had a browse after the fact and found that there is. Guessing it's a boilerplate international statement that's totally off the cuff for NZ.

Of note for anyone whos hanging around and going to be due soon - seems they've also upped pricing. Front page suggests $26. (D4L was ~29 incl GST) but when you head to checkout now, it's 29+GST

2020 (after the $3 increase everyone got)

Sub Total:$25.51

GST:$3.82

Invoice Total:$29.33

And if you don't multi-year stack it. It's basically now $33/yr.

Within range of metaname now. I would learn what's involved in shifting if I used anything more than holding it to keep gmail custom domain MX