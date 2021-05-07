Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersWeird iOS Outlook Problem with Gmail Account
Paul1977

4451 posts

Uber Geek


#284655 7-May-2021 15:28
Send private message

I've encountered a strange problem with a particular gmail account when configured in Outlook on iOS.

 

Account was working fine up until some time on Monday, at which time it stopped sending and receiving. Same problem on both iPhone and iPad. If I configure it in native iOS mail app it works fine.

 

Even stranger is that if it set the account up on a 3rd iOS device from scratch it downloads all messages up until Monday, but nothing beyond that - and again will not send anything.

 

Other Gmail accounts are working in Outlook on all of these devices.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Paul1977

4451 posts

Uber Geek


  #2708354 17-May-2021 11:22
Send private message

Just bumping this to see if anyone has any ideas?

 

I can see no difference between Gmail accounts that are working in Outlook iOS and the one which isn't working.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
old3eyes
8860 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2708530 17-May-2021 17:01
Send private message

I had an issue with on a Gmail account  Outlook on Windows last year that suddenly stopped sending emails.  A google search suggested reducing the security level of the Gmail account and I did and it worked. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Jogre
179 posts

Master Geek


  #2708857 18-May-2021 10:12
Send private message

Google counts Outlook as a less secure app which is petty and ironic... Look for that setting within your Gmail account.



Paul1977

4451 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709105 18-May-2021 17:04
Send private message

I thought I'd looked at all the settings, but I'll look again.

Paul1977

4451 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709486 19-May-2021 09:31
Send private message

Enabling less secure apps didn't fix the issue, and other Gmail accounts that don't have this setting enabled can be synced with iOS Outlook without issue.

 

I'm absolutely stumped.

Paul1977

4451 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709506 19-May-2021 10:34
Send private message

Ok, so what fixed it was to remove the account from ALL devices (I also forcibly signed out the devices from the security tab on the web).

 

It seems Outlook was somehow syncing the problem between all the devices, so it needed to be removed from all of them before it would work again. Very strange.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 