This is my worst nightmare. This could happen with any RMM provider. For many who are exploited in this manner, it's an extinction level event.

I feel sick for VSA Customers and their customers right now.

If you are an IT Provider using a remote tool capable of delivering commands to your clients, drop what you are doing and go and ensure *every single login* has MFA enabled.

Disable or delete any accounts no longer active in those tools

Don't have your RMM on your domain if you house your own.

IP restrict your systems as tight as you possibly can.

None of these things would help today for this type of exploit.