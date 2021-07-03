not only the Kaseya attack to worry about this weekend
https://www.windowscentral.com/windows-printnightmare-vulnerability-being-actively-exploited-according-microsoft
A print spooler vulnerability PoC was accidently published before MS could patch it - MS recommends turning off Print Spooler in Servers that do not require it, until a patch is released
https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-34527
A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows Print Spooler service improperly performs privileged file operations," says the company. "An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights."
Clint