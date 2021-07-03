1101: the patch WILL be included in the next windows update. And in subsequent update rollups ?

You are going to have an ongoing monthly battle I'll guess I installed it on a WIn10 PC . Then had weird Outlook (signature) memory low warnings

So dammed if you do, dammed if you dont Plenty of shared Zebra printers being used by old apps . I hope that Zebra issue was just a one off .

I've already had it deployed automatically as an urgent requirement on internet before corp has pushed it out. So they've flagged it as a must-have.

The update is a rollup. So it's not just the printer fix, but cumulative other previous ones (and more) also. Other issues may stem if you are a bit behind on them.

The major change is signed drivers are required on print servers. And a change of user group of who can install new drivers.

Client level, it also requires signed drivers. Which manufacturers should all have. But it seems Zebra has an exception of sorts in their chain and don't fully qualify currently so they're being blocked or similar. It's a 'watch this space' scenario. But in the intrim basically saying leave your devices unprotected if you want to use our printers.