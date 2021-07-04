Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cant see disk - Dell R320

#288505 4-Jul-2021 21:04
So I've got a Dell R320 server, has 2x 2TB SAS drives installed.

 

I want to install ESXi on it, on a single disk - so no RAID etc.

 

So I enter the PERC310 setup, select the first disk, set as RAID0 and then selected Fast Intitialize. 

 

Upon rebooting, the display shows its seeing a virtual disk. But when I boot from the ESXi USB to install, the installer cant see the disk. Only sees the USB drive I'm installing from.

 

What am I missing....

 

Server at the hardware level like is is not my area. I usually just administer them once they're running :D

 

Any pointers appreciated, and if still no go, happy to let someone remote in via the iDRAC and take a look.

 

 




  #2738869 4-Jul-2021 21:07
what version of esxi?

 

My guess is 7.0 and the HBA is not compatible.

 

Will work fine on 6.7u3...

 

 

 

Otherwise into the world of flashing HBA cards etc (which is exactly what I'm about to do...)




  #2738921 4-Jul-2021 21:20
In most instances esxi is installed to an internal USB drive or SD Card, the R320 has an internal USB port or you use.

 

Add a 8/16GB stick to this and install esxi to this, then use the 2TB as datastores.

 

 

 

 

  #2738923 4-Jul-2021 21:50
Are you using the Dell ISO or a generic ESXi ISO? 

 

https://www.dell.com/support/kbdoc/en-nz/000176963/dell-emc-customized-image-of-vmware-esxi-availability-and-download-instructions

 

RAID0 is not no raid either. It's a stripe, so if one disk dies, the array dies.



  #2739288 5-Jul-2021 19:02
Thanks all, will give the Dell ESX a go :)

 

 




  #2739314 5-Jul-2021 20:49
As pointed out already on those Dell servers most people would run ESXi from the SD card - there is no good reason to be using the HDD as the OS and datastore.

 

 

