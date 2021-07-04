So I've got a Dell R320 server, has 2x 2TB SAS drives installed.

I want to install ESXi on it, on a single disk - so no RAID etc.

So I enter the PERC310 setup, select the first disk, set as RAID0 and then selected Fast Intitialize.

Upon rebooting, the display shows its seeing a virtual disk. But when I boot from the ESXi USB to install, the installer cant see the disk. Only sees the USB drive I'm installing from.

What am I missing....

Server at the hardware level like is is not my area. I usually just administer them once they're running :D

Any pointers appreciated, and if still no go, happy to let someone remote in via the iDRAC and take a look.