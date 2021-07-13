Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Win 10 Pro boot fail after KB5004945 update on 6th July 2021
kmarquart

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#288628 13-Jul-2021 13:46
Send private message

On the 6th July 2021 my Win 10 Pro automatically installed the KB5004945 update. After this update my PC would no longer complete the boot.

 

I initially thought it was my HDD so I reverted to an earlier cloned backup disk which booted normally. I was able to link the 'failing' drive to my system and found that all the files were okay and I could copy all the changed files to the now reverted version.

 

Then when I shut down Windows again downloaded the quality and feature updated automatically and installed them before powering off.

 

Little did I realise that the problem was the Microsoft KB5004945 update that was corrupting my OS and preventing the boot from completing.

 

After some searched on Google (using my phone) I found a process for going into repair mode and uninstalling the latest updates. As a result of uninstalling KB5004945 the boot completed perfectly and I was back to my old Win10 Pro desktop. Whew!!

 

So now I set the update service process to only update when I approve it manually.

 

I'm running Windows 10 Pro on a Dell Optiplex 9010 with 1TB HDD.

 

 

Create new topic
tripper1000
1463 posts

Uber Geek


  #2743660 13-Jul-2021 14:16
Send private message

I wonder how many non-techo's are buying new computers because of this? Windows as a Service - but a service to who - Intel or AMD?

 

There were a couple of updates to Win7 that did the same thing and MS never addressed the problem - they're still available.

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2743692 13-Jul-2021 15:33
Send private message

KB5004945 is the printnightmare rce patch, it looks like a lot of older printer drivers are causing grief.

Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2743760 13-Jul-2021 16:49
Send private message

SpartanVXL: KB5004945 is the printnightmare rce patch, it looks like a lot of older printer drivers are causing grief.

 

Not just that. 540Mb Rollup with all previous 'fixes' in it too. So if machine was already behind could be a number of things to head down BSOD road.



nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2743764 13-Jul-2021 17:12
Send private message

SpartanVXL: KB5004945 is the printnightmare rce patch, it looks like a lot of older printer drivers are causing grief.

 

 

 

Yup - Oki have just release a whole suite of drivers




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2743768 13-Jul-2021 17:42
Send private message

Driver signing requirement will do that. they never bothered with old models thinking they would be not used after Windows 7

ezbee
1167 posts

Uber Geek


  #2743785 13-Jul-2021 19:57
Send private message

Yeh I got caught by this, having to hard reset to get a good boot.
One return from suspend had the screen covered in vertical candy cane like stripes, I yelped at that, display failure!?.
Wondering if things had caught up my somewhat battered old Lenovo I5, one corner having a bit of epoxy and heavy duty book repair tape tape. 
Printer is a Brother MFCJ470DW 

 

Anyway there was a Feature update to Windows 10, version 21H1 I had not approved yet, so did this in case that helped.
Otherwise noting the process to unload the updates if I have to.
So far it seems to be booting ok last time, will see if this lasts.

Create new topic





