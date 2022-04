Paul1977: gbwelly: Your constraints are going to make this a bit difficult to do securely. RD Web and RD Gateway are fine on the same box, as the FQDN will be the same for both so you don't need separate certs and bindings. The big issue is the lack of a web application proxy and MFA. Perhaps you should look into Remote Desktop Gateway Services in Azure. Then you can do pre-authentication including MFA with Azure AD @gbwelly The site is using Microsoft 365 Premium and syncing users with Azure AD Connect. I'm a bit new to the Azure stuff, but does 365 Premium and Azure AD Connect give us the ability to proxy it through Azure as you suggest without additional costs?

I guess I should take a step back and check -you are wanting users to be able to use the service from outside the organisation via the internet right?

If the consumers will be on the LAN or using it via a VPN, then you can keep it super simple, no MFA, no WAP etc.

Regarding making it available over the internet with Azure then you're halfway there already. If they have 'Business' Premium them they are entitled to use MFA already (and hopefully they already are!!).

Here is a link about setting up Azure application proxy: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/app-proxy/application-proxy-integrate-with-remote-desktop-services

As for cost I couldn't tell you, but I suspect it will be super cheap, perhaps mainly just the egress costs for the data leaving Azure.