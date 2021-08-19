Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersOpenHost acquired by CrazyDomains
James Bond

1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#289202 19-Aug-2021 11:22
Send private message

Welcome to the announcement of a new partnership - driven by reliability, innovation and award winning customer service. 

 

We are pleased to announce that Openhost and its products, services and customer subscriptions have recently been acquired by a leader in the hosting and domain name services field, Crazy Domains.

 

Who are Crazy Domains? 

 

Crazy Domains are the leading web hosting and domain name service provider within New Zealand. Crazy Domains provides affordable, reliable, high-performance hosting solutions such as website and email hosting, servers, DIY and customer website design, online marketing solutions, security and connectivity all backed by 24/7 support. 
Crazy Domains is a division of Dreamscape Networks, an entity which operates a number of online service providers trusted by more than two million small business owners and individuals worldwide. 
 
What will change? 

 

Changes will start to be noticeable in September as our skilled transition team reach out to customers to schedule and confirm your move to the new brand and platform. 
During the migration your plans will be aligned with the equivalent Crazy Domains plan or service. Your prices will remain the same. Please login to the same website to manage your domain name and hosting services until advised otherwise. 
You will soon join a much larger support network of skilled agents offering the very best expertise and support both locally and internationally.  
Get ready for: 
- Extended support hours and more ways to connect with us 
- Improved customer service response times 
- Access to a wider range of products, services and prices 
- Infrastructure upgrades to 'best in class' levels 
- Streamlined and simplified processes to get you online fast   

 


We are excited to be joining forces with Crazy Domains. Together we are building on a solid foundation of excellence. 
Stay tuned for further details approximately ten days prior to the migration starting.


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
networkn
27744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2762959 19-Aug-2021 12:06
Send private message

Hopefully, the horrible pricing openhost uses for email hosting, will end up being improved upon.

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12029 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2762978 19-Aug-2021 13:05
Send private message

Thats unusual..... Openhost is/was owned by Umbrella who were taking most of the webhost market in NZ.

 

Wonder if they realized getting it running properly would be a nightmare and let it be someone elses issue :D Thankfully I just jumped ship....... and yeah, their mail system has gone to crap over the past year.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

kmarquart
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2763201 19-Aug-2021 17:56
Send private message

So, Siris Capital Group, LLC owns WEB.COM who owns Dreamscape Networks who owns Crazy Domains who owns Umbrella who owns OpenHost.

 

Soon, OpenHost customers will be on Crazy Domains servers with their related site management UI and tools. Yes, they are cheap but defenitely not kiwi. Oh! BTW, Freeparking is also owned by the big parent in the sky (Jacksonville, Florida).

 

I used to have a Crazy Domains account but was too frustrated with their management consoles navigating between email and web hosting which was obviously on different platforms. Cheap - yes!

 

Bye bye OpenHost.



SiteHost
3 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted

  #2763830 20-Aug-2021 13:59
Send private message

Obviously a touchy subject talking about competitors, so sorry if this isn't allowed.

 

Despite this being NZ's largest hosting company, there does not seem to be a lot written about this anywhere so I thought I would jump in and provide a bit of context here. OpenHost and Freeparking were actually sold last year, but to my knowledge there wasn't any public notification to customers at the time. I blogged about it at the time here: https://sitehost.nz/blog/2020/opinion-hosting-is-becoming-a-global-game-in-a-time-of-support-local and after the email announcement this week I have just published a follow-up on our blog today: https://sitehost.nz/blog/2021/another-hosting-company-goes-crazy

 

Cheers,

 

Quintin

kmarquart
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2763868 20-Aug-2021 15:11
Send private message

BTW - I migrated to WebSlice (Site Host). More than happy with the results.

danfaulknor
790 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2763930 20-Aug-2021 17:03
Send private message

We do a lot of migrations from OpenHost to our hosting... No doubt that will increase with this news (it's already starting! We're in the process of running up a Windows shared hosting server as well)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

James Bond

1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2764144 21-Aug-2021 10:09
Send private message

I mostly use WebSlice but I have also used OpenHost in the past for two websites. Never had an issue.

 

I have noticed that their Google Reviews have taken a massive hit in the last two years. 2.1 avg with 99 Reviews at present 😳



1james1
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2771562 3-Sep-2021 16:41
Send private message

Well at least their migration of customers from Openhost to Crazydomains is going smoothly.

 

Just kidding! Our site has currently been down 10.5 hours with no ETA for getting it back online...

James Bond

1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#2771563 3-Sep-2021 16:43
Send private message

1james1:

 

Well at least their migration of customers from Openhost to Crazydomains is going smoothly.

 

Just kidding! Our site has currently been down 10.5 hours with no ETA for getting it back online...

 

 

Uh... not ideal!

Lias
4898 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2771933 4-Sep-2021 09:26
Send private message

I've certainly grumbled about them a few times over the years because nobody's perfect, but as far as NZ based hosting goes Quintin and his @sitehost team were pretty good to deal with in my experience. Anyone unhappy with the competition should definitely give them a go.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

silentkiwi
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2786231 29-Sep-2021 13:04
Send private message

My OpenHost email and domain stopped working this morning, and after some discussions with CrazyDomains it appears that they thought that WebDrive, which was purchased by OpenHost several years ago, is a separate company that still exists, and so they've migrated the hosting across, but not the domain names, and they keep asking me to contact my registrar (WebDrive) to have my domain name pointed at CrazyDomains :-(

 

I dispair!

 

I think this has affected a lot of OpenHost customers.

James Bond

1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2786255 29-Sep-2021 13:35
Send private message

silentkiwi:

 

I think this has affected a lot of OpenHost customers.

 

 

I suspected so too... a non for profit who has their website with them (I set it up for them) has had their website down since yesterday - to make things worse, login to the OpenHost portal is no longer working, apparently been disabled... CS can't tell me why.

 

The website is showing the sitebeat "under construction" notice. 

James Bond

1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#2786256 29-Sep-2021 13:37
Send private message

James Bond:

 

I mostly use WebSlice but I have also used OpenHost in the past for two websites. Never had an issue.

 

I have noticed that their Google Reviews have taken a massive hit in the last two years. 2.1 avg with 99 Reviews at present 😳

 

 

 

 

NEK MINNIT

openmedia
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2786328 29-Sep-2021 14:03
Send private message

My hosting and email is still working and I just logged into the control panel.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2806746 3-Nov-2021 15:11
Send private message

Spoke to soon. Email aliases are broken and I've got a lot of issues with their anti-spam platform.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 