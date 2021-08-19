James Bond:

We are pleased to announce that Openhost and its products, services and customer subscriptions have recently been acquired by a leader in the hosting and domain name services field, Crazy Domains.

Who are Crazy Domains?

Crazy Domains are the leading web hosting and domain name service provider within New Zealand. Crazy Domains provides affordable, reliable, high-performance hosting solutions such as website and email hosting, servers, DIY and customer website design, online marketing solutions, security and connectivity all backed by 24/7 support.

Crazy Domains is a division of Dreamscape Networks, an entity which operates a number of online service providers trusted by more than two million small business owners and individuals worldwide.



What will change?

Changes will start to be noticeable in September as our skilled transition team reach out to customers to schedule and confirm your move to the new brand and platform.

During the migration your plans will be aligned with the equivalent Crazy Domains plan or service. Your prices will remain the same. Please login to the same website to manage your domain name and hosting services until advised otherwise.

You will soon join a much larger support network of skilled agents offering the very best expertise and support both locally and internationally.

Get ready for:

- Extended support hours and more ways to connect with us

- Improved customer service response times

- Access to a wider range of products, services and prices

- Infrastructure upgrades to 'best in class' levels

- Streamlined and simplified processes to get you online fast



We are excited to be joining forces with Crazy Domains. Together we are building on a solid foundation of excellence.

Stay tuned for further details approximately ten days prior to the migration starting.