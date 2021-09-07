Sorry bear with me...
I'm a web developer at hobbyist/side gig level. I can do stuff with HTML/CSS, create a WP theme with php content and usually make JS work when I've nicked it off stackexchange. I have a part time job creating and maintaining a WP web app for an academic department.
I've just created a website for my son in law's plumbing business (brightsideplumbing.co.nz). I didn't use WP because it seem worth it for only five simple static pages, and I don't need any plugins. Also I'm a bit bored of it.
But...
I'd forgotten how much of a drag it is to make edits across even just a few pages, either manually, or using find/replace with the odd catastrophic mistake.
Here's my question:
Is there a platform (apart from WP) where I can have a common reusable header, side menu, footer etc and when I create a new page I just say "put the header here, the footer there" etc.
OR
Is there a platform where I just have one page, and when I click on a menu item it just collects some content and puts it into the page?
Thanks for your patience. I felt I couldn't ask on stackexchange as it's not at all specific. Google hasn't helped for the same reason.