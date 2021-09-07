Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
turb

842 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289454 7-Sep-2021 12:18
Send private message

Sorry bear with me...

 

I'm a web developer at hobbyist/side gig level. I can do stuff with HTML/CSS, create a WP theme with php content and usually make JS work when I've nicked it off stackexchange. I have a part time job creating and maintaining a WP web app for an academic department.

 

I've just created a website for my son in law's plumbing business (brightsideplumbing.co.nz). I didn't use WP because it seem worth it for only five simple static pages, and I don't need any plugins. Also I'm a bit bored of it.

 

 

But...

 

I'd forgotten how much of a drag it is to make edits across even just a few pages, either manually, or using find/replace with the odd catastrophic mistake.

 

Here's my question: 

 

Is there a platform (apart from WP) where I can have a common reusable header, side menu, footer etc and when I create a new page I just say "put the header here, the footer there" etc.

 

OR

 

Is there a platform where I just have one page, and when I click on a menu item it just collects some content and puts it into the page?

 

 

 

Thanks for your patience. I felt I couldn't ask on stackexchange as it's not at all specific. Google hasn't helped for the same reason.




Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring. 

marpada
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773525 7-Sep-2021 12:32
Send private message

You might want to use a static site generator like Hugo . It has a very simple templating system so you can re-use components and layouts across all pages.

djtOtago
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773536 7-Sep-2021 12:46
Send private message

A quick, and some may say dirty way, use jQuery's load function to load content into a div place holder.

 

https://api.jquery.com/load/

 

https://www.w3schools.com/jquery/jquery_ajax_load.asp

 

 

 

But personally I would probably use a static site generator. See https://jamstack.org/generators/ for options.

 

Or even use ReactJs or VueJs to make a simple single page app.

Behodar
8236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2773543 7-Sep-2021 13:01
Send private message

Do you have PHP installed? As much as I dislike it, it does make it trivial to include another file:

 

<?php readfile("header.htm") ?>



turb

842 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774643 8-Sep-2021 16:40
Send private message

Thank you everyone, the gz community is the best. I appreciate you taking the time to help someone 

 

I've tried out the php solution, which worked nicely, and appeals because it's so similar to WP.

 

I haven't tried out the others yet, but I definitely will, and I can see that I'll have to finally face my CLI-phobia!




Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring. 

