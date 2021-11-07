Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
COVID passport QR code - decoding for entry to business using python?
KiwiME

197 posts

Master Geek


#290377 7-Nov-2021 15:54
I'm cautiously opening the question of how to deal with the QR Passport that is about to be introduced for internal use in NZ. It's a QR code that people store on their phone or print out.

 

The charity I volunteer at (doing some very simple python programming) needs to check volunteers entering the premises to see that they have a current vaccination status. We would want to do that "contactlessly" because most are elderly.

 

The government has issued a specification for reading the QR code (most of it over my head) and will publish a smartphone app to read it.  However, I gather that just gives a "yah or nay" answer valid only for that moment in time, see example below. But there must be a valid interval as part of that data so people don't have to scan this every time they enter their workplace.

 

Our volunteers currently roll up and scan their "employee" badge and my python code clocks them in, same going out.  Once we require all personnel entering to have full vaccination status I'm expecting I'll prompt them to scan their QR code as well when it's not "on file," repeated at some interval of weeks or months, hopefully not every day!  What I'll need is the python script to parse and validate the QR code.

 

 

 

I'd imagine this is all brand new but the spec is here: https://nzcp.covid19.health.nz/#2d-barcode-encoding-options-rational

 

 1 | 2
BarTender
3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808932 7-Nov-2021 16:39
Someone is already ahead of you.
https://twitter.com/nzgizmoguy/status/1456473802028638208?s=21

And I wrote some too.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=161&topicid=290350&page_no=2#2808232

But mine was far more hacky.




and


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74175 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808933 7-Nov-2021 16:40
Have a look here and maybe talk to the author @bartender.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74175 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808935 7-Nov-2021 16:40
Damn, he's too fast!




BarTender
3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808936 7-Nov-2021 16:42
freitasm:

Damn, he's too fast!


#pewpew (and on my phone too and sorted out links manually using [ url… )




and


KiwiME

197 posts

Master Geek


  #2809004 7-Nov-2021 19:18
Awesome, people, thanks for the quick responses. I'll try out those examples.

 

cheers!

 

Paul

BarTender
3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809199 8-Nov-2021 09:55
KiwiME:

 

Awesome, people, thanks for the quick responses. I'll try out those examples.

 

cheers!

 

Paul

 

 

A PR has been added to fix the Base32 Padding issue, as the official MoH QRs sometimes need the Base32 Padding added to the string:

 

https://github.com/gizmoguy/nz-covid-pass-verifier/pull/1

 

This is because "=" is a special character that isn't included as part of "Alphanumeric Mode" QR as per: https://nzcp.covid19.health.nz/#2d-barcode-encoding so the Base32 padding needs to be added afterwards.

 

I can see this causing a lot of issues for developers going forward as MoH but the PR fixes it.

 

Edit, it has already been merged:

 

https://github.com/gizmoguy/nz-covid-pass-verifier




and


mdf

mdf
3078 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2809238 8-Nov-2021 12:03
I'm in something of a similar space. My sports club's clubrooms will likely end up vaxxed only, but curious to know if there are any options for verification other than someone at the door either checking certificates, or checking that people scan their certificate in?

 

A security/train style gate where you scan and it lets one person through would be ideal, but I am picking *far* too spendy for anything done on a volunteer basis. I had the idea of an IR or similar beam triggering an alarm if someone enters without signing in.

 

Any better ideas?



KiwiME

197 posts

Master Geek


  #2809265 8-Nov-2021 12:49
For retail and hospitality trying to comply with the traffic light requirements it's going to be a logistical nightmare to actually enforce conditions of entry. 

 

I have it easy because our small organisation would be unlikely to have anyone showing up trying to subvert the rules and I myself have only offered to provide convenient tools for registering vax status into the personnel database.  The staff will enter the second vax date off the volunteer's card manually at first and then later, once the passports are available, I'll update the existing scanner to 1D/2D so that volunteers can register their status themselves. Their motivation to do so is that their time clock-in will be accepted and their working hours subsequently credited to them.

 

But physically controlling entry gets complicated and I don't envy anyone having to come up with a practical solution that doesn't require dedicated staffing.  I'm fearing that many businesses will do little more than post a "conditions of entry" sign.

Oblivian
6669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2809269 8-Nov-2021 12:56
Need one like the temperature sensor monitoring I saw at a few places

 

Walk up, stand infront of TIC. Ba-ding. Or ERRRRRR

 

 

 

At least a security guard could listen out for people self-scanning and tell people to go away with little interaction with them.

djtOtago
830 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2809275 8-Nov-2021 13:16
Looks like the spec site  https://nzcp.covid19.health.nz has been taken down. I'm currently getting a 404.

 

 

 

EDIT: Appears to be back online now.

 

 

BarTender
3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810177 10-Nov-2021 06:38
Have a semi-working HTML5 version that is purely client side and correctly validates the QR. Just need to print the metadata nicely which will probably happen today.
Then when it’s fully working will create a GitHub pages page so it will be a one click site.
https://github.com/nz-covid-pass/web-nz-covid-pass




and


antoniosk
2257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810189 10-Nov-2021 07:43
The Vaccine Pass as shown on 1News last night....




BarTender
3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810306 10-Nov-2021 10:35
And a pure HTML site with offline mode has been built that tests with the example JWK and Production:

 

https://nz-covid-pass.github.io/




and


mentalinc
2471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2810310 10-Nov-2021 10:37
@bartender can we validate files instead of having to use webcam?

 

but thanks for the effort!




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

BarTender
3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810313 10-Nov-2021 10:41
mentalinc:

 

@bartender can we validate files instead of having to use webcam?

 

but thanks for the effort!

 

 

The implementations I know about are on: https://github.com/nz-covid-pass

 

And https://github.com/nz-covid-pass/web-nz-covid-pass supports uploading a image file (not a PDF) as well as webcam but needs a bit of work to properly decode, which I might work on when I have time.

 

The Python code also takes an image and validates.




and


 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





