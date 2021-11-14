I'm a Slack user for work. Imo it's not a bad communication tool for four or five people and using a similar number of channels. With over a hundred users and 50 super active channels and 50 less active channels the user experience is a nightmare. It's like playing whack-a-mole all day. It's no surprise Slack started as a game. With any kind of volume Slack starts feeling like a toy compared to even average IRC clients.
Microsoft Teams I have not used. I'm aware Slack and Teams are incompatible.My question is for experienced users of both Slack and Teams with high numbers of active users and channels:
Is Microsoft Teams any better?