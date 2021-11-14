I've used teams a lot for a few years, and I've used Slack a little bit with a few channels. I find the Slack UI confusing, and having to manually change between groups / channels or whatever they're called is really odd. But note that I am a very light user of Slack so have little experience.

Teams while not perfect is quite good. I'm part of maybe 15 teams (a team can be a project or any other grouping of people) plus a number of active chats. It's all well integrated with itself and Outlook for meetings, voice / video calls and chats are easy, you can invite others outside Teams for one-off meetings and if other organisations have teams you can work together. All in all I find it miles better than Slack.