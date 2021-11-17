Outage itself aside, someone at Microsoft should learn to write better status updates.

We have identified a potential root cause and are actively working towards mitigation.

What's the difference between a "root cause" and just a cause? And if you're "actively working" does it mean you can be "passively working"? And I really hope you're working on a solution, not towards mitigation, because to mitigate is to reduce something. Basically what you're trying to say is...

We think we know what's causing it and are working on a solution.