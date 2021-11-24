Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kordia outages in November 2021
Hi Team

 

We have a client with high availability requirements on their broadband, so we went with a Kordia business fibre connection with a 4G backup.  One of the really nice things about this connection is in the event of a fibre outage the failover to 4G happens in less than a minute.  The 4G takes on the same WAN IP address so VPNs can reconnect etc.  Of course, you pay a premium price for this sort of service.

 

In the last week we've had two outages, and a third outage has just occurred.  Is anyone else seeing issues from Kordia connections lately or is it just our client and something about their connection?

 

Cheers




Kordia take pride in their customer service and you pay a premium for it. 

 

 

 

Get a fault logged, its certainly something they would want to know about, as it doesn't sound like its working like it should.

@Sounddude I 100% agree.  Getting hold of their NOC team has never taken us more than 2 minutes, and the person on the other end has always shown a high level of expertise.




