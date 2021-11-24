Hi Team

We have a client with high availability requirements on their broadband, so we went with a Kordia business fibre connection with a 4G backup. One of the really nice things about this connection is in the event of a fibre outage the failover to 4G happens in less than a minute. The 4G takes on the same WAN IP address so VPNs can reconnect etc. Of course, you pay a premium price for this sort of service.

In the last week we've had two outages, and a third outage has just occurred. Is anyone else seeing issues from Kordia connections lately or is it just our client and something about their connection?

Cheers