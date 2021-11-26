Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersSuppliers of general networking stuff
MichaelNZ

Integrity Tech Solutions

#290671 26-Nov-2021 15:18
Who other then CDL supplies general networking hardware? Cable, RJ45 plugs, sockets, that sort of thing...

 

I am aware of Go Wireless but they are strong in wireless products and only offer a subset of the products I am seeking.




ITS Internet Services | (06) 374 0880 | ASN 24511

Dynamic
  #2819860 26-Nov-2021 15:22
CDL are typically our go-to for cabling related stuff and supply the widest range by far that I am aware of.  And we've always had great service when dealing with them.

 

You could go international...  Element14 for example deliver promptly from offshore.

 

SnapperNet are our go-to for active network gear.  Their support is second to none.




MichaelNZ

Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2819865 26-Nov-2021 15:27
Dynamic:

 

CDL are typically our go-to and supply the widest range by far that I am aware of.  And we've always had excellent service when dealing with them.

 

You could go international...  Element14 for example deliver promptly from offshore.

 

SnapperNet are our go-to for active network gear.  Their support is second to none.

 

 

Thanks for the suggestion.

 

I am also looking internationally and regularly buy from Element14, however, more along the lines of tools and test equipment. But now you have mentioned it I had a look and they have options. Thanks for that.

 

Snapper Net are an option for Draytek (which we use) but I am not aware they are strong on the small hardware front.

 

The main thing I am after right now is a roll of network cable. In itself its not a major purchase but if there is someone else waiting in the wings this could be the start.




ITS Internet Services | (06) 374 0880 | ASN 24511

MichaelNZ

Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2819894 26-Nov-2021 16:40
Update: Found a solution and turns out it was a company we had an account with for years. Didn't even know they sold this stuff. :-)




ITS Internet Services | (06) 374 0880 | ASN 24511



PolicyGuy
  #2819909 26-Nov-2021 17:54
MichaelNZ:

 

The main thing I am after right now is a roll of network cable. In itself its not a major purchase but if there is someone else waiting in the wings this could be the start.

 

 

Electrical wholesalers - J.A. Russell* and the like - stock and sell UTP cable, but usually only by the 300m box.
Most will have Cat6 in stock, and can get Cat6A, STP and maybe Cat5e in for you.
They also sell most of the other cabling-related "bits & pieces"

 

For more serious requirements, Black Box (https://www.blackbox.com/en-nz) stocks almost everything and ships from Melbourne

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Declaration of interest: one of my children works for J.A.Russell 😉

