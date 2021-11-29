Could anyone vouch for any shared web hosting services that are OK at the moment, please?

I'm on the hunt for hosting for a relatively small site that needs to be reliable but isn't especially busy - and it's for a charitable trust, so it has to be cost-effective. I'm basically looking for something in the early 2000s style: Shared Linux hosting, web (with PHP and free Let's Encrypt certificate support), email (with IMAP, POP3), DNS, user friendly control panel, etc. No shell access or anything particularly extravagant required.

They used to be an Openhost customer, who weren't too bad, but since they were migrated to Crazy Domains the quality of service has gone downhill.

Local hosting with local support would be ideal, but I don't think it'd be the end of the world if the hosting is overseas so long as there's decent English-speaking support available.

Any suggestions would be much appreciated! It's easy to find the services, but not so easy to find out who's actually good at the moment..!