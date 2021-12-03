Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developers365 Admin App - multiple message centre notfications
dimsim

729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290777 3-Dec-2021 14:27
Send private message

The 365 Admin App on my phone has just started going nuts with OneDrive and Sharepoint Library dropdown? notifications.

 

Anyone else seeing this?

 

 

 

 

over 100 now... arghhhh

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
tanivula
904 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823808 3-Dec-2021 14:27
Send private message

Yup, infuriating. Uninstalled as signing out didn't do anything.

dimsim

729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823811 3-Dec-2021 14:33
Send private message

tanivula:

 

Yup, infuriating. Uninstalled as signing out didn't do anything.

 

 

 

 

I hear you, signing out doing nothing... in the bin for the meantime

CYaBro
3780 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2823822 3-Dec-2021 15:07
Send private message

I see the messages in the app but I have notifications disabled for the app itself in the iOS settings. :)



nedkelly
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2823843 3-Dec-2021 15:24
Send private message

Microsoft Tweeted that they are aware of it and looking in to it.




Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.10, MCITP 2008

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 