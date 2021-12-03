The 365 Admin App on my phone has just started going nuts with OneDrive and Sharepoint Library dropdown? notifications.
Anyone else seeing this?
over 100 now... arghhhh
Yup, infuriating. Uninstalled as signing out didn't do anything.
tanivula:
I hear you, signing out doing nothing... in the bin for the meantime
I see the messages in the app but I have notifications disabled for the app itself in the iOS settings. :)
Microsoft Tweeted that they are aware of it and looking in to it.