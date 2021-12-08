Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
AWS Outage, 7/Dec/2021 (US Time)
jamesrt
#290836 8-Dec-2021 08:51
Someone's not having a good day:

 

https://status.aws.amazon.com/

 

API Error Rates in US-EAST-1

 

[9:37 AM PST] We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.

[10:12 AM PST] We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified root cause of the issue causing service API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region, and are starting to see some signs of recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time.

[11:26 AM PST] We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. Services impacted include: EC2, Connect, DynamoDB, Glue, Athena, Timestream, and Chime and other AWS Services in US-EAST-1. The root cause of this issue is an impairment of several network devices in the US-EAST-1 Region. We are pursuing multiple mitigation paths in parallel, and have seen some signs of recovery, but we do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time. Root logins for consoles in all AWS regions are affected by this issue, however customers can login to consoles other than US-EAST-1 by using an IAM role for authentication.

 

 

 

Apparently Disney+ and other major customers are impacted; personally, I can't get any books to download to my Kindle this morning - rage!

  timmmay
#2828501 8-Dec-2021 10:01
Bugger. They'll work it out, but they're big complex infrastructures so it will take some time.

