Does anyone here have recent experience with dot com domain transfers between NZ providers? I started one Sunday night, it still is showing as transferring.

 

It is unlocked. It's holding up DNS Changes we really need to make, and I am unsure if there is anything I can contact the losing provider about in case they are holding the process up.

 

If it's entirely automated and it didn't indicate any issues at the time of the transfer, I assume there is nothing that can be done.

 

LSP is Domainz, incoming is 1stdomains.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

.com take 7 days to transfer.  Something about ICANN set that timeframe in case there is a dispute and it can be stopped.  

 

99% of the time it happens right on the 7th day.

networkn:

 

LSP is Domainz

 

 

Oh dear.

 

I am sure it work in time, well done moving away from that. 




If you made any changes prior to the move you are prevented to move for 30 days.

 

i.e. change address or technical contact etc.

 

It can be a very long a frustrating experience.

 

I dont think you can change the name servers without starting the 30 day clock again.

 

does the domain (website and emails) work in the 7 days it takes to transfer?




