Does anyone here have recent experience with dot com domain transfers between NZ providers? I started one Sunday night, it still is showing as transferring.

It is unlocked. It's holding up DNS Changes we really need to make, and I am unsure if there is anything I can contact the losing provider about in case they are holding the process up.

If it's entirely automated and it didn't indicate any issues at the time of the transfer, I assume there is nothing that can be done.

LSP is Domainz, incoming is 1stdomains.

Cheers