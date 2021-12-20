Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersHow do you charge clients for ongoing costs?
turb

844 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293009 20-Dec-2021 18:47
Send private message

Hi All,

 

I'm a hobbyist-level web developer doing this kind of thing, just starting to get a bit of paid work.

 

How do you charge clients for setting up hosting etc? They don't know enough to do it themselves, so do I pay for the first month and then they take over the billing for the account?

 

Similarly, if it's a Wordpress site, and I need to use a paid plugin, how do they take over the subscription?

 

I guess I could charge an ongoing fee for maintenance, future editing etc that would include that stuff, but I don't think either the client or I would necessarily want to commit to that.

 

Sorry these are really noob questions...




Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring. 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
timmmay
18473 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2836103 20-Dec-2021 18:51
Send private message

Charge for your time doing things, and charge monthly fees for hosting and support if you want to. You could alternately have customers directly buy anything that has recurring fees, but that's a hassle.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11917 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836118 20-Dec-2021 20:08
Send private message

Sign up as a reseller with a host - that way you pay $xx amount to the host each month, and you can on-charge a monthly fee to the customer for hosting etc

 

Any paid plugins etc, you get them to pay it or you pay and on-charge it, and use an email on their domain to register etc. Then if they ever want to leave your services, they have everything under their domain already and move on without hassle.

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Dynamic
3373 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836175 21-Dec-2021 07:23
Send private message

Is your client taking on:

 

  • the risk of web site hacking?
  • doing or ensuring updates are applied promptly?
  • ensuring the site is backed up on a regular basis?
  • Keeping an eye on WordFence alerts?

If no, do it and charge for it.  If you want this to be a side hustle that grows, recurring billing keeps the relationship at the top of your client's mind.  If a mate mentions web site trouble, do you want your client to say 'yeah we have a guy and here are his details' or 'we used a guy once, can't remember who he was'

 

I like the plan of using something like Xero to do automatic monthly, quarterly, or annual billing.  Set and forget.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



turtleattacks
452 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2836211 21-Dec-2021 09:02
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Is your client taking on:

 

  • the risk of web site hacking?
  • doing or ensuring updates are applied promptly?
  • ensuring the site is backed up on a regular basis?
  • Keeping an eye on WordFence alerts?

If no, do it and charge for it.  If you want this to be a side hustle that grows, recurring billing keeps the relationship at the top of your client's mind.  If a mate mentions web site trouble, do you want your client to say 'yeah we have a guy and here are his details' or 'we used a guy once, can't remember who he was'

 

I like the plan of using something like Xero to do automatic monthly, quarterly, or annual billing.  Set and forget.

 

 

 

 

I have a client that incurs about $10USD of AWS hosting costs per month. 

 

Think I charged them something like $200+GST and then will absorb the excess for the next 2 years. They are a good client. 

 

Will just charge them that again in 2 years. 

 

 

1101
3036 posts

Uber Geek


  #2836235 21-Dec-2021 10:16
Send private message

If its something you dont want to be paying for
get their CreditCard info & use that when setting up .
You cant get reseller rates on many things  .

Ive done that several times .
Otherwise it can get messy adding in a profit margin when they can see the original cost to you . Dont pay for services yourself unless you add a
profit margin in (just as they add margins when they charge customers ).

 

 

 

 

turb

844 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2836247 21-Dec-2021 10:32
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Is your client taking on:

 

  • the risk of web site hacking?
  • doing or ensuring updates are applied promptly?
  • ensuring the site is backed up on a regular basis?
  • Keeping an eye on WordFence alerts?

If no, do it and charge for it.  If you want this to be a side hustle that grows, recurring billing keeps the relationship at the top of your client's mind.  If a mate mentions web site trouble, do you want your client to say 'yeah we have a guy and here are his details' or 'we used a guy once, can't remember who he was'

 

I like the plan of using something like Xero to do automatic monthly, quarterly, or annual billing.  Set and forget.

 

 

 

 

Seeing this, I realise how much I'm doing for other people!




Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring. 

turb

844 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2836254 21-Dec-2021 10:43
Send private message

Thank you everyone for the input. Moving to a more professional setup is a big step, as the rest of my non IT work is either in public healthcare or voluntary, but I'm going to have to get more hard-nosed for paying clients.

 

At this stage, I quite like the idea of just asking for their credit card details. Let's face it, we need to trust each other, or it's not going to go anywhere. And then I can just bill them for my time as agreed.




Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring. 



raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837817 24-Dec-2021 14:02
Send private message

One tip though - use a cpanel based web host. That way if you ever leave the industry or decide you dont want to do the work anymore in keeping the site maintained, it can easily be moved to another web hosting company that uses cpanel quite easily. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

deadlyllama
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837967 24-Dec-2021 15:32
Send private message

We used to charge a monthly rate the same as our hourly rate. Hosting plus the first hour of chargeable time included.

cwd

cwd
59 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2864583 10-Feb-2022 11:03
Send private message

We work with a lot of design agencies and developers for this type of thing.

 

Happy to come up with a solution for you should you still need one. Flick us an email support@coasthosting.net or DM

 

Dave
Coast Hosting

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 