Hi All,

I'm a hobbyist-level web developer doing this kind of thing, just starting to get a bit of paid work.

How do you charge clients for setting up hosting etc? They don't know enough to do it themselves, so do I pay for the first month and then they take over the billing for the account?

Similarly, if it's a Wordpress site, and I need to use a paid plugin, how do they take over the subscription?

I guess I could charge an ongoing fee for maintenance, future editing etc that would include that stuff, but I don't think either the client or I would necessarily want to commit to that.

Sorry these are really noob questions...