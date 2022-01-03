Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Domain Name Registrar/Registration Services Information
#293169 3-Jan-2022 14:56
Hi All & Happy New Year,

 

I'm hoping to get some feedback and guidance on Domain Name Registration (primarily NZ providers) - I have about 14 domains (all for hobby / amateur purposes) of which about 3 are actively used, 9 or so are suffix variants of those redirected, and a couple are unique ones I currently don't use. These are registered overseas (USA) separately from where my hobby blogs and such are hosted. I originally registered them there about 10-15 years ago because (a) it was considerably cheaper than NZ) and (b) they had a private registration service (where your personal details aren't listed publicly as the domain owner, etc).

 

I have been thinking for a while I would like to bring them back to NZ and register them with a local provider, but not sure if any here provide any sort of private registration; and if cost here will work out still more than there? Currently they cost me between US$28 and US$46 per domain with private registration (the .mobi ones are the most expensive). With GST and current exchange rate this works out around NZ$50-NZ$76 per year each - so for a hobby thing it adds up e.g. $700+ per annum (ironically my hosting in USA, for about 7 small-medium hobby sites, is almost less than just 1 domain's registration). I would very much appreciate advice/feedback on options for this from those more actively familiar with it (I've bene out of IT industry for about 9 years now so not up to date with latest services, etc):

 

1. Does anyone in NZ provide a private domain name service? Alternately any suggestion s for how to do this without having to register a company and such like? I do have a family trust but would prefer not to use that for public facing info...?

 

2. What are some of the good registrar providers in NZ and what sort of rates/deals do they have? Are there any issues with .com or .mobi registrations (I know when I looked at this years ago many NZ registrars wouldn't do these suffixes)?

 

3. Are there any NZ registrars with 'domain parking' type services - given I don't actually use several at present (just redirect them); but can't deregister them (as they'll get immediately picked up by someone else like my old registrar and activated and if I did want them later I'd have to "buy" them back)? Is there a way to hold them at reduced cost - and ideally have some privacy as in #1 above)?

 

4. Selling Domains - any advice on easiest way to sell domains - as mentioned I have a couple that are unique (different suffixes of same name) and was thinking of off loading these. Was wonderign if there's any online places you can sell these through or make their availability visible?

 

Appreciate any feedback or advice. TIA.

  #2842502 3-Jan-2022 16:47
I don't know about privacy as I never had interest in using that option but for a good domain registrar, I recommend Metaname.




