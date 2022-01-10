Have problems with SPF, DKIM and DMARC?
Check Learn and Test DMARC (learndmarc.com) to learn about the framework and test your setup.
Have problems with SPF, DKIM and DMARC?
Check Learn and Test DMARC (learndmarc.com) to learn about the framework and test your setup.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Interesting. I'm having issues with DKIM right now. Logged a ticket with my mail provider yesterday, and I'm waiting for them to get back to me regarding their services corrupting my DKIM-Signature headers after a couple of false starts, first receiving a standard reply then the customer service person not understanding the issue.
This site is neat, but my DKIM verification is failing. GMail passes it, as does the Thunderbird DKIM Verifier plug-in.
I was very surprised by the amount of leaked data when using an alias.
Will also have to read more about the domain alignment
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
Nice find.
It's great to see more visibility being given to these mechanisms. There are so many email hosts that don't comply with any of the standards, and even more so within the business community.
Anecdotally one of the companies I worked with had hundreds of brands, and none of them had DKIM, some had sporadic and often incorrect and inaccurate SPF records, and precisely zero used DMARC.