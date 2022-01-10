Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SPF, DKIM and DMARC
#293268 10-Jan-2022 14:54
Have problems with SPF, DKIM and DMARC?

 

Check Learn and Test DMARC (learndmarc.com) to learn about the framework and test your setup.




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2846316 10-Jan-2022 17:03
Interesting. I'm having issues with DKIM right now. Logged a ticket with my mail provider yesterday, and I'm waiting for them to get back to me regarding their services corrupting my DKIM-Signature headers after a couple of false starts, first receiving a standard reply then the customer service person not understanding the issue.

 

This site is neat, but my DKIM verification is failing. GMail passes it, as does the Thunderbird DKIM Verifier plug-in.

1yippy1
  #2846372 10-Jan-2022 18:52
@frietasm

 

Thanks for that :)

ANglEAUT
  #2846426 10-Jan-2022 21:40
I was very surprised by the amount of leaked data when using an alias.

 

Will also have to read more about the domain alignment

 

 




Yoban
  #2846580 11-Jan-2022 10:00
Thanks @freitasm - for a rookie starting to move my email from my ISP to domain based hosted by 3rd party this was excellent.

Aaroona
  #2852777 18-Jan-2022 12:04
Nice find. 

 

It's great to see more visibility being given to these mechanisms. There are so many email hosts that don't comply with any of the standards, and even more so within the business community. 

 

Anecdotally one of the companies I worked with had hundreds of brands, and none of them had DKIM, some had sporadic and often incorrect and inaccurate SPF records, and precisely zero used DMARC.

 

 

 

 

