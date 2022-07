Just FYI

A recent Win update is causing some VPN errors on win10, win11

uninstall KB5009566 or kb5009543



Ive just come across this on a clients PC, this might save you some diag time :-)

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/answers/questions/691993/can39t-connect-to-any-vpn-after-today39s-windows-u.html

edit : there MIGHT be an optional update that fixes this