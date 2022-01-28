Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersLooking for Sun Fire X4150 and SunFire X4270 or similar
Dynamic

3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293530 28-Jan-2022 10:46
Send private message

Hi Team

 

We've been asked to assist with keeping some older kit alive a little longer, but hardware issues are conspiring against us.  I know it's a long shot, but does anyone have any Sun Fire (or is it SunFire) X4150 or X4270 or similar rack servers in operational or near-operational condition that they could be persuaded to part with?  I'm not super familiar with this hardware, so you may have something in the same range that may do the trick.

 

Can Geekzone pull a rabbit out of a hat for me?

 

Cheers!




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Create new topic
zaptor
737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2858176 29-Jan-2022 17:13
Send private message

Curious.

 

Are you not able to get by via retro-fitting with a more commonly available piece of kit (HP, Dell, IBM etc)?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Dynamic

3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858192 29-Jan-2022 18:45
Send private message

It’s not my rodeo, so like for like I will do as requested.

We may just have to bring in equipment from offshore. EBay has some.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

jamesrt
1239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858214 29-Jan-2022 19:30
Send private message

I can't help, but a potential answer the question about other hardware is 'OS licensing is probably tied to Sun/Oracle hardware'.

[Sold/supported this sort of stuff in a previous life]



zaptor
737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2858229 29-Jan-2022 20:45
Send private message

jamesrt: I can't help, but a potential answer the question about other hardware is 'OS licensing is probably tied to Sun/Oracle hardware'.

[Sold/supported this sort of stuff in a previous life]

 

Given the age of the kit, I imagine it's way past EOL.

 

Knowing Oracle (who don't give a toss about their H/W business), any current SLA's on the associated system will be milking their software licensing - assuming a support contract is even still in place.

 

If the system is no longer supported by the vendor (which is potentially the case, given the insistence on sourcing the same exact H/W), then replacing what is effectively an Intel OEM'ed box rebranded as a Sun server with similar kit would seem like a viable option?

 

It's a not a SPARC box, so, unless there's something particularly special about what appears to be a COTS x86 server, I'm wondering if the issue is really a software (not hardware) one.

 

Without knowing more about the details of the underlying problem, it's hard to say.

Dynamic

3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858378 30-Jan-2022 10:22
Send private message

zaptor:

 

Without knowing more about the details of the underlying problem, it's hard to say.

 

I'm not sure what flavour of unix is running on these machines as I have not had my hands on a working system so far.  I have the impression that the installation needs to only last another year or two before it is completely mothballed.  If the choice had been mine and I'd been instructed to get it going ASAP at any reasonable cost, I'd have cloned the drives from the failed machine and done some testing with some spare HPE kit.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 