jamesrt: I can't help, but a potential answer the question about other hardware is 'OS licensing is probably tied to Sun/Oracle hardware'.



[Sold/supported this sort of stuff in a previous life]

Given the age of the kit, I imagine it's way past EOL.

Knowing Oracle (who don't give a toss about their H/W business), any current SLA's on the associated system will be milking their software licensing - assuming a support contract is even still in place.

If the system is no longer supported by the vendor (which is potentially the case, given the insistence on sourcing the same exact H/W), then replacing what is effectively an Intel OEM'ed box rebranded as a Sun server with similar kit would seem like a viable option?

It's a not a SPARC box, so, unless there's something particularly special about what appears to be a COTS x86 server, I'm wondering if the issue is really a software (not hardware) one.

Without knowing more about the details of the underlying problem, it's hard to say.