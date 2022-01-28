Hi Team

We've been asked to assist with keeping some older kit alive a little longer, but hardware issues are conspiring against us. I know it's a long shot, but does anyone have any Sun Fire (or is it SunFire) X4150 or X4270 or similar rack servers in operational or near-operational condition that they could be persuaded to part with? I'm not super familiar with this hardware, so you may have something in the same range that may do the trick.

Can Geekzone pull a rabbit out of a hat for me?

Cheers!