Wondering if anyone has a good source for these within nz
We can grab them from Amazon or ebay, but that's a good month of shipping..
I wonder if a volume PC assembler like like PB or Insite or JDI would throw them out and you could offer to rescue some?
Yeah, that's the path I'm getting our inventory guy to go through at the moment.
Figured there would be a good chance someone has a few laying around though. Normally we do.... but I recently decommissioned a large compute rack and underestimated how much ram would come out of it!
