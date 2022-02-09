Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Empty DIMM trays in NZ
#293700 9-Feb-2022 11:45
Wondering if anyone has a good source for these within nz


 



 


We can grab them from Amazon or ebay, but that's a good month of shipping..




  #2863887 9-Feb-2022 11:49
I wonder if a volume PC assembler like like PB or Insite or JDI would throw them out and you could offer to rescue some?




  #2863890 9-Feb-2022 11:55
Yeah, that's the path I'm getting our inventory guy to go through at the moment.

 

 

 

Figured there would be a good chance someone has a few laying around though. Normally we do.... but I recently decommissioned a large compute rack and underestimated how much ram would come out of it!




