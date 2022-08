When we were paying for our 365 subscription directly we could open a support case with Microsoft. We now do our 365 licensing via a partner in order to consolidate billing etc, but now when I try to open a support case the only option is to contact that partner.

I don't want to go through a middle-man (who I presumably have to pay for their time). It's inefficient, and a waste of money.

Is there anyway I can raise an issue directly with Microsoft?