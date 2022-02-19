Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersPerson who has good knowledge of Wordpress?
gnfb

2184 posts

Uber Geek


#293881 19-Feb-2022 13:56
Send private message

I have a abandoned theme that I wish to use. At present it will only run on php 7.0 I it to run on 7.4.

 

I have no idea how to do this. I have no idea whether it would take 5 minutes or 5 hours.

 

Any ideas? 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic
jarledb
Webhead
2860 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871367 19-Feb-2022 15:18
Send private message

My advice: Get rid of the theme.

 

It is a lot of work to keep themes updated. There are probably more problems than it just not working for PHP 7.4. And it is just a matter of time before you need to have it working on PHP 8.0.

 

Add to that the fact that WordPress have stopped supporting old jQuery versions (Javascript library) so you would have to work around that too if you want to have a theme that will work with recent versions of WordPress.

 

If you decide to not keep WordPress updated to the latest releases you will sooner or later discover that the plugins you are using stop supporting the WordPress version you are on.

 

 

 

In short: Cut your losses and move to a modern theme. My recommendation would be Astra. But there are others out there as well.

 

Another tip: Don't rely on themes for functionality. Get that through plugins thats being actively developed and supported. If something hasn't been touch in a long while that is usually a good reason to stay away.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
gnfb

2184 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871386 19-Feb-2022 16:23
Send private message

Thanks for the comprehensive reply, even if disappointing. I was hoping for a "theres a plugin for that!" reply :(

 

The silly thing is its all for one feature that I have not found elsewhere.

 

The ability is to replicate the pinterest ability to "bookmark" a image on a website and drop it nicely back into ones website as a full grown featured image post.

 

There is a current version of the theme Pinclone

 

One of the issues with that theme is you are locked to one website and it use ioncube loaders which I have always found a problem with.

 

Ah well back to the drawing board!




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 