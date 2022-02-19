My advice: Get rid of the theme.

It is a lot of work to keep themes updated. There are probably more problems than it just not working for PHP 7.4. And it is just a matter of time before you need to have it working on PHP 8.0.

Add to that the fact that WordPress have stopped supporting old jQuery versions (Javascript library) so you would have to work around that too if you want to have a theme that will work with recent versions of WordPress.

If you decide to not keep WordPress updated to the latest releases you will sooner or later discover that the plugins you are using stop supporting the WordPress version you are on.

In short: Cut your losses and move to a modern theme. My recommendation would be Astra. But there are others out there as well.

Another tip: Don't rely on themes for functionality. Get that through plugins thats being actively developed and supported. If something hasn't been touch in a long while that is usually a good reason to stay away.