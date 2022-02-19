I have a abandoned theme that I wish to use. At present it will only run on php 7.0 I it to run on 7.4.
I have no idea how to do this. I have no idea whether it would take 5 minutes or 5 hours.
Any ideas?
I have a abandoned theme that I wish to use. At present it will only run on php 7.0 I it to run on 7.4.
I have no idea how to do this. I have no idea whether it would take 5 minutes or 5 hours.
Any ideas?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
My advice: Get rid of the theme.
It is a lot of work to keep themes updated. There are probably more problems than it just not working for PHP 7.4. And it is just a matter of time before you need to have it working on PHP 8.0.
Add to that the fact that WordPress have stopped supporting old jQuery versions (Javascript library) so you would have to work around that too if you want to have a theme that will work with recent versions of WordPress.
If you decide to not keep WordPress updated to the latest releases you will sooner or later discover that the plugins you are using stop supporting the WordPress version you are on.
In short: Cut your losses and move to a modern theme. My recommendation would be Astra. But there are others out there as well.
Another tip: Don't rely on themes for functionality. Get that through plugins thats being actively developed and supported. If something hasn't been touch in a long while that is usually a good reason to stay away.
Thanks for the comprehensive reply, even if disappointing. I was hoping for a "theres a plugin for that!" reply :(
The silly thing is its all for one feature that I have not found elsewhere.
The ability is to replicate the pinterest ability to "bookmark" a image on a website and drop it nicely back into ones website as a full grown featured image post.
There is a current version of the theme Pinclone
One of the issues with that theme is you are locked to one website and it use ioncube loaders which I have always found a problem with.
Ah well back to the drawing board!
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.