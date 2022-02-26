Now this isn't exactly an "a + b = c" kind of question, but most of my pricing has been simply working out the expected number of hours time my hourly rate.

The "way to do things" seems to be that:

You should be doing project based pricing to maximise your profits You should recoup for the time spent learning and expertise You should compare to others offering similar services

Where do people get this information from, it seems like an overly exhaustive exercise trying to get quotes of this kind of stuff from other people and the level of detail is kind of high?

The work isn't an issue, I've done this a lot but I haven't needed to do the pricing for it in the past.