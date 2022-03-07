Brand new office and this is the fantastic patch panel job they got........ and yes, the numbering is correct for the ports. W. T. F.
Its not even the correct rack for the setup as we use full depth switches, not half.
This was a new patch panel? Wow. 😬
IDK what the current plan is, but I'd suggest calling the contractor back to tidy it up.
ohhhhhh nice liioks like a 5year old did that
One of three things....
Was lazy.
Didnt know what he was doing.
Had an apprentice do it who was one of the above.
But yeah, he'll be back to swap out for the correct size rack for starters, then label the ports nicely so at least we can see what they are even if not in numerical order :D
Maybe data cabling isn't the contractors sub specialty. Runs would need testing at least once with their $10 continuity tester.
What the actual f......
My 11 year old was helping me crimp some cables the other day, I hand on heart reckon he'd do a better job than this supposed professional.
WOW. Given the panel high chance cabling has gone near AC wiring somewhere. Be interesting to see the output from a fluke meter 😃
I've typically seen this when the building/site manager uses the electrician to do the cabling work.
I'd be VERY wary about the terminations at the other end, and any joins (hopefully not!) that might be in those runs - suggest that a full port test map is provided too!
Already found one block not working...... fun.
Oh Jeebers.... I particularly love the last section of ports of the bottom right [44,43,28,18,43]
I would be testing everything all the way back to the remote ports, there is no guarantee that anything has been bone right...
xpd:
Ive seen a NEW install with the un-terminated wires just poking out the wall.
Job done, no patch panel , no nothing .
Client expected it to be all up & running .
Yes, it was an electrician . :-)
I had another where the electrician literally learnt how the night before (he googled it) & bought the tools & supplies from Jaycar on the way in .
Luckily that went without any hickups .
And this is why you need to set clear acceptance criteria / definition of done :)
I like how the numbering progressively gets worse, as if you can see the persons frustration building and care factor diminish as they progressed, ending on that FU of a cable bundle at the top.
boggles the mind how anyone could think it was acceptable to hand this over as 'complete'
insane:
And this is why you need to set clear acceptance criteria / definition of done :)
I think the "competent contractor" conversation would cover this one.
Hmm.... and I thought the patch panel I did myself at home was bad! 🤣