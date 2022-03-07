Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersNew patch panel work

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11893 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#294130 7-Mar-2022 14:44
Send private message quote this post

Brand new office and this is the fantastic patch panel job they got........ and yes, the numbering is correct for the ports. W. T. F.

 

Its not even the correct rack for the setup as we use full depth switches, not half.

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Dynamic
3357 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880305 7-Mar-2022 14:48
Send private message quote this post

This was a new patch panel?  Wow.  😬

 

IDK what the current plan is, but I'd suggest calling the contractor back to tidy it up.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2880309 7-Mar-2022 14:52
Send private message quote this post

ohhhhhh nice liioks like a 5year old did that

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11893 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880313 7-Mar-2022 14:59
Send private message quote this post

One of three things.... 

 

Was lazy.

 

Didnt know what he was doing.

 

Had an apprentice do it who was one of the above.

 

 

 

But yeah, he'll be back to swap out for the correct size rack for starters, then label the ports nicely so at least we can see what they are even if not in numerical order :D

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



Spyware
2970 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2880315 7-Mar-2022 15:02
Send private message quote this post

Maybe data cabling isn't the contractors sub specialty. Runs would need testing at least once with their $10 continuity tester.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Lias
4845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880339 7-Mar-2022 15:27
Send private message quote this post

What the actual f......

 

My 11 year old was helping me crimp some cables the other day, I hand on heart reckon he'd do a better job than this supposed professional.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

rphenix
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2883762 9-Mar-2022 14:26
Send private message quote this post

WOW.  Given the panel high chance cabling has gone near AC wiring somewhere. Be interesting to see the output from a fluke meter 😃

jaymz
1132 posts

Uber Geek


  #2883765 9-Mar-2022 14:43
Send private message quote this post

I've typically seen this when the building/site manager uses the electrician to do the cabling work.

 

I'd be VERY wary about the terminations at the other end, and any joins (hopefully not!) that might be in those runs - suggest that a full port test map is provided too!



xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11893 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883769 9-Mar-2022 14:49
Send private message quote this post

Already found one block not working......   fun.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

wellygary
6609 posts

Uber Geek


  #2883770 9-Mar-2022 14:49
Send private message quote this post

Oh Jeebers.... I particularly love the last section of ports of the bottom right  [44,43,28,18,43]

 

I would be testing everything all the way back to the remote ports,  there is no guarantee that anything has been bone right...

mattwnz
18608 posts

Uber Geek


  #2883771 9-Mar-2022 14:53
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

Brand new office and this is the fantastic patch panel job they got........ and yes, the numbering is correct for the ports. W. T. F.


Its not even the correct rack for the setup as we use full depth switches, not half.




Still better than mine where the electrician initially installed the network with phone ports. Then cut all the cables too short which meant that rooms aren't grouped together on the patch panel. Then many other problems, and still one continuity problem that had yet to be fixed. Some electricians should not be let near networking stuff imo. With all I have learnt, I wouldn't be surprised if I was better now with installing network stuff than many electricians

1101
3015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2883819 9-Mar-2022 15:07
Send private message quote this post

Ive seen a NEW install with the un-terminated wires just poking out the wall.
Job done, no patch panel , no nothing .
Client expected it to be all up & running .
Yes, it was an electrician . :-)

 

I had another where the electrician literally learnt how the night before (he googled it) & bought the tools & supplies from Jaycar on the way in .
Luckily that went without any hickups .

insane
2979 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2883837 9-Mar-2022 15:48
Send private message quote this post

And this is why you need to set clear acceptance criteria / definition of done :)

I like how the numbering progressively gets worse, as if you can see the persons frustration building and care factor diminish as they progressed, ending on that FU of a cable bundle at the top.

dt

dt
1072 posts

Uber Geek


  #2883905 9-Mar-2022 18:18
Send private message quote this post

boggles the mind how anyone could think it was acceptable to hand this over as 'complete' 

Handle9
7566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883906 9-Mar-2022 18:25
Send private message quote this post

insane:

 

And this is why you need to set clear acceptance criteria / definition of done :)

 

I think the "competent contractor" conversation would cover this one.

CYaBro
3781 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2883948 9-Mar-2022 18:54
Send private message quote this post

Hmm.... and I thought the patch panel I did myself at home was bad! 🤣

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 