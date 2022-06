I am trying to determine the reason for a price difference of $40 between buying a DP to HDMI Cable (I assume these are bi-directional and support HDMI to DP and DP to HDMI) and an DP to HDMI adapter, which costs considerably more?

Why would you use one over another?

I'd assume wherever possible you'd buy a cable that supported DP 2.0 and HDMI 1.4, and I assume that is fully backward compatible?

Any gotchas I am missing?