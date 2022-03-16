Please don't post "not safe to do" etc, I know the ins and outs etc, not after security advice. :)

Last year sometime, I came across an application for Windows that let me run an "open directory" online nice and easily, literally gave it a few settings and the dir to share and off it went with a nice tidy directory listing online.

Now I want it again I cant recall the name of it...... anyone throw me a few apps that do this sort of thing and Ill see if any ring a bell :)

It wasn't any cloud style solution (Nextcloud, Owncloud etc), was literally an app I ran, and it did its thing.

TIA