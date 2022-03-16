Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersOpen directory listing software

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295260 16-Mar-2022 21:41
Send private message

Please don't post "not safe to do" etc, I know the ins and outs etc, not after security advice. :)

 

 

 

Last year sometime, I came across an application for Windows that let me run an "open directory" online nice and easily, literally gave it a few settings and the dir to share and off it went with a nice tidy directory listing online.

 

Now I want it again I cant recall the name of it......  anyone throw me a few apps that do this sort of thing and Ill see if any ring a bell :)

 

It wasn't any cloud style solution (Nextcloud, Owncloud etc), was literally an app I ran, and it did its thing.

 

TIA

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
nedkelly
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2887411 16-Mar-2022 21:51
Send private message

Im throwing my bet into the ring it was HFS, which I absolutely LOVE.

 

http://www.rejetto.com/hfs/ 




Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.10, MCITP 2008

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2887414 16-Mar-2022 22:00
Send private message

Nope, but thats an option, ta :)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

nedkelly
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2887418 16-Mar-2022 22:04
Send private message

Wow, I was so so sure that it was HFS from how you explained what it did, I am now watching this thread with great intrigue. 




Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.10, MCITP 2008



xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2887461 17-Mar-2022 07:31
Send private message

It was just for doing an open directory, no other options etc, but presented it with a nice modern look :) Think I found it while browsing Reddit one day, but I obviously didn't make a copy into my files for backup :(




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

nedkelly
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2887472 17-Mar-2022 08:13
Send private message

xpd:

 

It was just for doing an open directory, no other options etc, but presented it with a nice modern look :) Think I found it while browsing Reddit one day, but I obviously didn't make a copy into my files for backup :(

 

 

Time to trawl through browser history?




Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.10, MCITP 2008

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2887473 17-Mar-2022 08:15
Send private message

You can do this with IIS (even on client Windows). Just configure a directory / virtual directory on a site and enable directory browsing.




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 