Any recommendations for 3rd party tools or services for migrating in house (server) exchange to 365 email.

ie tools/services for easy/quick migration of users and email

40+ user a/c's .



I usually do this manually , buy 40+ a/cs is a bit much to manually export import email, contacts etc

Do these paid tools / services solve the issues of 365 throttling upload , when trying to import (say) 10Gb of old email per user ?



Cheers